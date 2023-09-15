NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Cutoff Details Here

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the NEET PG Counselling round 3 seat allotment results tomorrow, September 16, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will conclude today, September 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the third round allotment process can visit the official website of MCC to check the allotment result.

The NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be announced as a pdf file. To check the NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment list, candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC and download the allotment result pdf. Candidates allotted seats as per their choices will be eligible to report to the allotted institutions between September 18 to 25, 2023 to complete the admission process. Students are also required to upload all necessary documents on the MCC portal on September 17, 2023.

The NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment result through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2023 Cutoffs

As per the latest reports, the Indian Medical Association has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya demanding that the NEET PG qualifying cutoffs be reduced. The doctor's body mentioned that the health ministry had reduced the NEET PG cutoff in the past three years to fill up vacant seats. The United Doctors’ Front Association (UDFA) in a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) mentioned that a reduction in qualifying percentile criteria will not be sufficient rather the qualifying cutoff must be lowered to fill the vacant seats.

As per reports, in 2022, the NEET PG qualifying percentile was reduced by 25 percentile by the health ministry after a recommendation from NMC. According to the revised criteria, the cutoff for the general category was 25 percentile, while the cutoff for the PwD and SC/ST/OBC categories was 20 and 15 percentile respectively.

