NEET Result 2022 Declared: Check Top Medical Courses Other Than MBBS

NEET UG 2022 Results Courses: NEET UG 2022 Examination Results have been announced by the officials. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 Examinations can check their results through the link available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the NEET UG 2022 Application Number and Password in the result link provided. Candidates can also download the NEET UG 2022 Scorecard, ranklist and the list of toppers through the link available on the official website. Students can also click on the direct link provided here to check the NEET UG 2022 Results.

With the results declared, the counselling notification will also be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. Students who qualify the NEET UG 2022 exams will be able to apply for the NEET Counselling procedure through the link which will be available online.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for the admissions to the various Medical and Dental courses offered in the colleges across the country. When filling the applications students are also required to enter their choice of course and college in the choice filling procedure.

Students can check here the list of courses other than the traditional Medical and Dental Courses to apply for admissions.

NEET UG 2022 Courses to Apply for Admissions

During the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Application process students are required to enter the course and college of their choice for the allotment process. The allotment will however be given based on the choices entered and the ranks secured by students in the examination. Students can check through the link given here for further details

B.Sc Nursing: B.Sc Nursing is one of the most coveted professions after MBBS and BDS. The course is offered for a duration of 4 years completing which candidates are appointed as Staff Nurse, Registered Nurse, Nurse Educator, Medical Coder, Registered Nurse-emergency room or Nurse-Intensive Care Unit.

BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery is also a 5.5 year duration programme. Students can pursue a career as a Homeopathic Doctor, Public Health Specialist, Pharmacist, Teacher or a Lecturer after completing the course.

BNYS: Bachelor in Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences is a 5.5 year programme where students can pursue a career as a Naturopathic Physician. Therapist, Health Supervisor, Consultant, Acupuncture Specialist, Neuro-Physiology or Speciality Clinics.

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery is a 5.5 year programme. Students pursuing BAMS course can make a career as a Pharmacist, Dietician, Gynecologist, Teacher or Panchkarma Practitioner.

BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery is a five and a half year course offered at specific colleges across the country. Students completing the programme can make a career as a Scientist, Consultant, Pharmacist, Therapist, Drug Inspector, Medical Assistant or a Professor.

BVSc and AH: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry is a 5.5 year duration programme after completion of which students can take up a career in Veterinary Surgery, Pharmacology, Food Inspection Specialist,Veterinarian Assistant.

