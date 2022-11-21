NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee is going to start counselling registration of National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty (NEET SS) for round 1 from tomorrow - November 22nd 2022. Candidates will be able to register for NEET SS counselling registration 2022 for round 1 on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. They can complete the NEET SS counselling registration by November 28th 2022. The payment link will remain activated till November 28th by 3 PM.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will only be eligible to participate in the NEET SS 2022 counselling process. As many as 156 governments, private, deemed and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions will participate in NEET SS counselling 2022.

How to register for NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1?

Candidates can register themselves for NEET Super-Specialty Counselling round 1 from tomorrow in online mode. The registration link will be available at mcc.nic.in. They can go through these simple steps to register for NEET SS counselling round 1 -

Step1 : Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step2 : On the homepage, click on the Super specialty counselling option.

Step3: Now, on the new page, scroll and click on the registration link.

Step4: Enter all the asked details and register.

Step5 : Login and fill up the NEET SS 2022 round 1 application form and pay the fees.

Step6 : Click on the submit button.

Step7 : Download it and take a few printouts for reference

NEET SS Counselling 2022

To participate in the NEET SS counselling 2022 for round 1, candidates have to register by following the aforementioned steps. once the NEET SS counselling registration is completed, candidates must specify their college and course preferences from November 25 to 28, 2022. Afterwards, the authority will allot the seats from November 29 to 30 based on the preferences, NEET SS rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria. The NEET SS counselling result will be announced on December 1st 2022. Candidates who have been allotted the seat must report to their respective colleges for document verification from December 2 to 7.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment to close tomorrow, Check Details at mcc.nic.in