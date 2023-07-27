NEET SS registration 2023 begins, check steps to apply and exam dates here

NEET SS registration 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has actiavted the registration window for NEET Super Specialty from today. Candidates willing to apply for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses have to fill online form at natboard.edu.in. The last date to register for NEET SS 2023 is August 16.

The official NBEMS notice states, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2023 on 9th and 10th September 2023 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 9th and 10th September 2023 as detailed in the Information Bulletin.”

NEET SS Dates 2023

Recently, NBE has released the important dates for NEET Super Specialty. Check the table to know the important dates NEET SS:

Events Dates Commencement of NEET SS registration July 27, 2023 Last date to apply for NEET SS August 16, 2023 (Till 11:55 PM) NEET SS application correction window August 19 to 21, 2023 Selective Edit Window to rectify deficient/Incorrect images Photographs Signatures Thumb Impression August 26 to 28, 2023 NEET SS admit card September 4, 2023 NEET SS exam September 9 and 10, 2023 NEET SS result By September 30, 2023

How to register for NEET SS 2023?

Candidates can apply online for NEET SS. They can go through the steps to know how to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET SS link available on the home page

Step 3: A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the application link

Step 4: Click on the link and register by entering asked details

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout of the online form and save it for future references

About NEET SS

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - SS is the single entrance exam for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses).

