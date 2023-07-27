  1. Home
NEET SS registration 2023 begins, check steps to apply and exam dates here

NEET SS Registration 2023: NBEMS has started the registration process for NEET Super Specialty courses from today on July 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB NEET SS courses can fill the application form online at natboard.edu.in. Check important dates here

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 16:49 IST
NEET SS registration 2023: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has actiavted the registration window for NEET Super Specialty from today. Candidates willing to apply for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses have to fill online form at natboard.edu.in. The last date to register for NEET SS 2023 is August 16. 

The official NBEMS notice states, “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2023 on 9th and 10th September 2023 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined on 9th and 10th September 2023 as detailed in the Information Bulletin.”

NEET SS 2023 Registration Link - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET SS Dates 2023 

Recently, NBE has released the important dates for NEET Super Specialty. Check the table to know the important dates NEET SS: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of NEET SS registration

July 27, 2023

Last date to apply for NEET SS

August 16, 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

NEET SS application correction window 

August 19 to 21, 2023 

Selective Edit Window to rectify deficient/Incorrect images

Photographs

Signatures

Thumb Impression

August 26 to 28, 2023

NEET SS admit card 

September 4, 2023

NEET SS exam 

September 9 and 10, 2023

NEET SS result 

By September 30, 2023 

How to register for NEET SS 2023? 

Candidates can apply online for NEET SS. They can go through the steps to know how to fill out the application form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET SS link available on the home page

Step 3: A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the application link

Step 4: Click on the link and register by entering asked details 

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees and submit the form 

Step 7: Take a printout of the online form and save it for future references 

About NEET SS 

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - SS is the single entrance exam for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All DM/MCh Courses in the country including all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, All DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and All DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses).

