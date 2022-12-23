NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Result at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round result. Candidates who applied for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy can check the result on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges before the deadline.

As per the schedule, candidates who are shortlisted in the stray vacancy round are required to report to the allotted colleges from December 24 to 28, 2022.The last date of joining MBBS seat in NEET UG Counselling 2022. According to the MCC, there will be a second mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on the MCC website soon.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Result?

MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Result. Candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. They can follow these steps to check the NEET UG Stray Vacancy Result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG Medical Counselling tab

On the homepage, click on UG Medical Counselling tab Step 3: Now click on Provisional result of stray round UG 2022

Now click on Provisional result of stray round UG 2022 Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

The result will appear on the screen Step 5: Check it and download for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Stray Vacancy Round Result

Candidates have been allotted seats according to the merit and choices exercised in the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2022. "It is for the information to all candidates that the provisional result for stray round UG counselling 2022 (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 am of December 23 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional result will be treated as ‘final’," MCC said in a statement.

"The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Conclude MBBS Admission Through State Counselling on December 28