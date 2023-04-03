  1. Home
  3. NID DAT 2023: B.DEs Main Studio Test Centre Selection Commence Today at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023: B.DEs Main Studio Test Centre Selection Commence Today at admissions.nid.edu

National Institute of Design to open the window for students to select the main studio test centres today. Candidates appearing for the main studio test can select the centres through the link on the official website. 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 10:42 IST
NID DAT 2023 Studio Test Centre: The National Institute of Design will open the window for candidates to choose an exam centre for the NID DAT 2023 Main Studio test today. According to the official notification released, the NID DAT 2023 test centre selection link will be available on April 3, 2023, from 4 PM onwards. 

The NID DAT 2023 B.Des Mains Studio Test will be conducted on April 30, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the NID DAT 2023 Prelim exams can appear for the main exams. The last date for students to select the main studio test centre is April 5, 2023. 

The NID DAT Main Studio Test Centre selection link will be available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also select the NID DAT 2023 Studio test centre through the link to be available here. 

NID DAT Main Studio Test Centre Official notification - Click Here

NID DAT 2023 Seats Availability

The campus list and the number of seats offered is available below. 

Seat Details

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Gandhinagar

Kolkata

Kurukshetra

Available Seats 

400

200

400

200

300

400 

Steps to Select NID DAT 2023 Studio Test Centre

Candidates appearing for the NID DAT 2023 studio test can follow the below-given steps to complete the selection process. 

Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 B.Des Main Studio Test Centre selection link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4:  Select the Test Centre as per preference

NID DAT 2023 Main Studio Test Centre - Important Instructions

  • Candidates are required to appear for the studio test to qualify for the final rounds of admission
  • Candidates will not be allowed to reschedule the studio test or change the centre after submission
  • The studio test admit card will be available from April 14, 2023. 
  • Students need to carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a Photo ID proof

