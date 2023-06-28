BSE Odisha Supplementary Admit Card 2023 Released, Download Matric Hall Ticket at bseodisha.ac.in by using School Code

BSE Odisha Supplementary Admit Card 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit card for the class 10th supplementary exam online. The matric supplementary admit card can be accessed by the school authorities only. They have to visit the official website to: bseodisha.ac.in to download the Odisha matric supplementary exam admit card. The respective school authorities have to use the school login code and password to download the hall ticket. As per media reports, the Odisha 10th supplementary examination will start on July 3 and continue till July 8, 2023. The detailed schedule of the BSE supply examination will be released soon now.

Odisha Class 10th Supplementary Dates 2023

Those appearing for the BSE supplementary exams can check below the admit card and exam dates. Go through the table for detailed information:

Events Dates BSE Odisha 10th supplementary admit card June 28, 2023 Odisha 10th supplementary exams July 3 to 8, 2023

How to download BSE Odisha Matric Supplementary Admit Card 2023?

Only school authorities can download the Odisha BSE supplementary exam admit card 2023 using their school code and password. Further, the students have to collect it from their respective schools:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Latest News section

Step 3: Now, click on - admit card class-x, supplementary HSC examination-2023

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter school code and password

Step 6: Odisha class 10 Supplementary admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the supplementary admit card and take a print out

What to do in case of any error/discrepancy in the Odisha BSE 10th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023?

After downloading the admit card, the respective authorities must go through the information mentioned on it and distribute it to the students. Further, in case students find any error, they have to contact the respective school authorities for rectification. Once the required changes have been made in it, the students will have to get a fresh copy of hall ticket.

BSE Odisha Supplementary Exams 2023 Syllabus

An official notice released by the Board stated that the pattern of examination will be of 50 marks Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which will be answered in an OMR sheet and 30 marks will be of the subjective type, which will be answered in a Question cum Answer Booklet. It further stated that the examination will have 100% weightage for the final results of the students.

