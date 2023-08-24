PSEB Mid-Term Exam 2023 Schedule Released For Classes 6 to 12, Check Dates Here

PSEB Mid-Term Exam Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the mid-term exam schedule for the students of classes 6 to 12 in online mode. Students who are appearing for the mid-term exams can check and download the PSEB mid-term exam dates 2023 by visiting the official website - pseb.ac.in.

As per the reports, the examination authority will conduct the examination for classes 6th to 10th from September 4 to 15, 2023 and the mid-term exams for the students of classes 11th and 12th will start from September 1 to 15, 2023. The exams will be held in the morning shift starting from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

PSEB Mid Term Exam Datesheet 2023 for classes 6 to 12 - Direct Link (Official Website)

PSEB class 11th and 12th Mid-term exam schedule 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the PSEB class 11th and 12th mid-term examinations for the academic year 2023 can check the dates in the table mentioned below:

Dates Class 11 Class 12 September 1, 2023 Economics / Chemistry Physics / History / Accountancy September 2, 2023 Punjabi (General) English (General) September 4, 2023 Mathematics Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies September 5, 2023 Environmental Studies Computer Science September 6, 2023 Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English September 8, 2023 Biology / MOP / Geography Economics / Chemistry September 11, 2023 Physics / History / Accountancy Mathematics September 12, 2023 Computer Science Environmental Studies September 13, 2023 English (General) Punjabi (General) September 14, 2023 Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting September 15, 2023 Political Science / Business Studies Geography

Also Read: AP ECET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Registrations Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

