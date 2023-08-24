PSEB Mid-Term Exam 2023 Schedule Released For Classes 6 to 12, Check Dates Here

  1. Home
PSEB Mid-Term Exam Datesheet 2023: The Punjab board has released the mid-term exam dates for the students of classes 6 to 12. Students can check the PSEB exam dates 2023 at pseb.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 16:53 IST
PSEB Mid-Term Exam Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the mid-term exam schedule for the students of classes 6 to 12 in online mode. Students who are appearing for the mid-term exams can check and download the PSEB mid-term exam dates 2023 by visiting the official website  - pseb.ac.in.

As per the reports, the examination authority will conduct the examination for classes 6th to 10th from September 4 to 15, 2023 and the mid-term exams for the students of classes 11th and 12th will start from September 1 to 15, 2023. The exams will be held in the morning shift starting from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

PSEB Mid Term Exam Datesheet 2023 for classes 6 to 12 - Direct Link (Official Website)

PSEB class 11th and 12th Mid-term exam schedule 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the PSEB class 11th and 12th mid-term examinations for the academic year 2023 can check the dates in the table mentioned below: 

Dates

Class 11

Class 12

September 1, 2023

Economics / Chemistry

Physics / History / Accountancy

September 2, 2023

Punjabi (General)

English (General)

September 4, 2023

Mathematics

Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies

September 5, 2023

Environmental Studies

Computer Science

September 6, 2023

Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

September 8, 2023

Biology / MOP / Geography

Economics / Chemistry

September 11, 2023

Physics / History / Accountancy

Mathematics

September 12, 2023

Computer Science

Environmental Studies

September 13, 2023

English (General)

Punjabi (General)

September 14, 2023

Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English

Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting

September 15, 2023

Political Science / Business Studies

Geography

