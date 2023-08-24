PSEB Mid-Term Exam 2023 Schedule Released For Classes 6 to 12, Check Dates Here

PSEB Mid-Term Exam Datesheet 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the mid-term exam schedule for the students of classes 6 to 12 in online mode. Students who are appearing for the mid-term exams can check and download the PSEB mid-term exam dates 2023 by visiting the official website - pseb.ac.in.
As per the reports, the examination authority will conduct the examination for classes 6th to 10th from September 4 to 15, 2023 and the mid-term exams for the students of classes 11th and 12th will start from September 1 to 15, 2023. The exams will be held in the morning shift starting from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.
PSEB Mid Term Exam Datesheet 2023 for classes 6 to 12 - Direct Link
PSEB class 11th and 12th Mid-term exam schedule 2023
Candidates who are appearing for the PSEB class 11th and 12th mid-term examinations for the academic year 2023 can check the dates in the table mentioned below:
|
Dates
|
Class 11
|
Class 12
|
September 1, 2023
|
Economics / Chemistry
|
Physics / History / Accountancy
|
September 2, 2023
|
Punjabi (General)
|
English (General)
|
September 4, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
Biology/ Political Science/ Business Studies
|
September 5, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
|
Computer Science
|
September 6, 2023
|
Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting
|
Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English
|
September 8, 2023
|
Biology / MOP / Geography
|
Economics / Chemistry
|
September 11, 2023
|
Physics / History / Accountancy
|
Mathematics
|
September 12, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
Environmental Studies
|
September 13, 2023
|
English (General)
|
Punjabi (General)
|
September 14, 2023
|
Elective: Punjabi, Hindi, English
|
Home Science / Physical Education / Drawing and Painting
|
September 15, 2023
|
Political Science / Business Studies
|
Geography
