SEED 2024 Exam Date Released, Registrations Extended till Nov 30; Apply at sid.edu.in

SEED 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Design has announced the exam date for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2024. The authorities have also extended the last date to apply for the exam. Eligible candidates can now register on the official website: sid.edu.in till November 30, 2023.
According to the official schedule, the SEED entrance exam 2024 is going to be conducted on January 7, 2024. Candidates must note that the exam date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. Candidates will be able to download the SEED 2024 admit card from December 15, 2023 onwards.
Candidates have to pay the registration fee of Rs.Rs 1,700 as an application fee. The official note reads, “Registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. As per your choice pay the registration amount from 26th August 2023, Saturday to 30th November 2023, Thursday.”
|
SEED 2024 Registration
SEED 2023: Important dates
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SEED 2024 Registration
|
August 17, 2023
|
Last date to apply
|
November 30, 2023
|
Admit card
|
December 15, 2023
|
Mock test
|
December 17, 2023
|
Mock re-test
|
December 18, 2023
|
SEED Exam Date 2024
|
January 7, 2024
|
Programme commencement
|
July 2024
How to Apply for SEED 2024?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: sid.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SEED 2024 registration link
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references
