SEED 2024 Exam Date Released, Registrations Extended till Nov 30; Apply at sid.edu.in

The SEED 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: sid.edu.in. Check the registration fee here.

Updated: Aug 28, 2023 12:03 IST
SEED 2024 Exam Date
SEED 2024 Exam Date

SEED 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Design has announced the exam date for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design, SEED 2024. The authorities have also extended the last date to apply for the exam. Eligible candidates can now register on the official website: sid.edu.in till November 30, 2023. 

According to the official schedule, the SEED entrance exam 2024 is going to be conducted on January 7, 2024. Candidates must note that the exam date is tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes. Candidates will be able to download the SEED 2024 admit card from December 15, 2023 onwards. 

Candidates have to pay the registration fee of Rs.Rs 1,700 as an application fee.  The official note reads, “Registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. As per your choice pay the registration amount from 26th August 2023, Saturday to 30th November 2023, Thursday.”

SEED 2024 Registration

Click Here

SEED 2023: Important dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

SEED 2024 Registration

August 17, 2023

Last date to apply

November 30, 2023

Admit card

December 15, 2023

Mock test

December 17, 2023

Mock re-test

December 18, 2023

SEED Exam Date 2024

January 7, 2024

Programme commencement

July 2024

How to Apply for SEED 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sid.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SEED 2024 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

