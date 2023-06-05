TS ICET 2023 Answer Key Out at icet.tsche.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS ICET 2023 Answer Key: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad has issued the answer key for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) exam today on June 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the question paper along with the preliminary answer keys and response sheets by entering the required login details from the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

In order to download the TS ICET answer key 2023, candidates need to enter the required login details such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number to get their response sheets. Candidates who have given the entrance exam can go through the answer sheets and calculate their scores. In case any students have doubts regarding the answers can raise their queries by sending an email to the provided email id - convener.icet@tsche.ac.in on or before 5 pm on June 8, 2023.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the TS ICET exam on May 26 and 27, 2023, in two sessions for admission into various MBA and MCA programmes of all the Universities in Telangana. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to get their response sheets.

TS ICET 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to raise objections against TSICET 2023 Answer Key?

As per the details mentioned on the official website, the examination authority will accept the objections in the prescribed format only in online mode. The last date to submit the objections is June 8, 2023, by 5 PM. Candidates can check the details given below:

S. No. Hall Ticket Number Exam Date Session Question No. & ID Answer Given in Key Suggested Answer Justification

How to download TS ICET Answer Key 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the TS ICET 2023 answer key from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download response sheets link available under the application tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as registration number and ICET hall ticket number in the provided space

Step 4: Submit the details, the TS ICET response sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Cross-check all the responses and calculate the scores

Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of it for future reference

