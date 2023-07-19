UoH Admission 2023, Applications Commence for Integrated Programmes, Check Details Here

UoH Admission 2023: Hyderabad University has begun the admission process for the five-year integrated postgraduate programmes offered at the university. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams are eligible to apply for admission to the integrated programmes. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website of the university until July 30, 2023, to submit their applications.

Hyderabad University is accepting applications for integrated MA, M.Sc, and M.Optom programmes. Students applying for admission are required to visit the official website and fill out the registration and application form on the official website. Students are required to upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee when registering for admission counselling.

Hyderabad University admission applications are available on the official website - uohyd.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to register for the admissions

Hyderabad University Applications Direct Link - Click Here

Hyderabad University Admission 2023: List of Programmes

The University of Hyderabad has invited applications for admission to the below-mentioned integrated PG programmes. The admissions are being conducted based on the marks scored by candidates in the CUET UG entrance exam.

5-Year Integrated M.Sc.(Mathematical Sciences)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Physics)

5-Year Integrated M.Sc. (Chemical Science)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Biology)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Applied Geology)

6- Year Integrated M. Optom. (Optometry)

5- Year Integrated M.Sc. (Health Psychology)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Telugu)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Hindi)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Language Sciences)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Urdu)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Economics)

5- Year Integrated M.A (History)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Political Science)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Sociology)

5- Year Integrated M.A (Anthropology)

Steps to Apply for UoH Admission 2023

Candidates applying for admission to the PG programmes can follow the steps provided here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Hyderabad

Sep 2: Click on the 2023 Admission link

Step 3: Click on CUET UG 2023 online application link

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter the details

Step 5: Upload all documents required and fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

UoH Admission 2023 Application Fee

The following is the application fee to be submitted along with the application form

Category Fee General Rs, 600/- EWS Rs. 550/- ONC-NCL Rs. 400/- SC/ST/PwD Rs. 275/-

