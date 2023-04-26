UP Board Result 2023: Above 9 Lakh failed candidates must know about Scrutiny/Revaluation and Compartment exam dates

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared UP Board class 10th and 12th results on April 25. A total of 54.34 lakh candidates appeared for the exam among which 28.63 and 25.71 lakh for high school and inter respectively. Out of the total appeared candidates, 2.92 lakh failed in UP Board class 10th and 6.29 lakh in class 12th.

As per the UP Board result 2023 official data, 75.52% qualified in intermediate and 89.78% in high school exams. The remaining candidates, 24.48% failed in UP Board class 12th exam and 10.22% in class 10th. Those students who fail in one or more exams will be given a chance to appear in compartment exams. If students are not satisfied with their results can also apply for scrutiny, in which the answer sheet will be re-evaluated and if anything is found incorrect, it will be corrected in the students' overall marks.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit the UP Board class 10, 12 scrutiny applications is May 19, 2023. In order to apply for the scrutiny of the answer sheets, candidates will have to login with the necessary details including roll number, and name of the school, to complete the application process.

What you can do If you have failed in UP Board result 2023: Know about Scrutiny/Revaluation and Compartment exam

Students who failed in board exams can sit for the supplementary or compartment exam. If they are not satisfied with their scores can apply for the revaluation/scrutiny of their answer sheets in online mode. According to the notice released by the board, the scrutiny application link is activated on the UPMSP board website. Students who are interested in applying for the paper revaluation are required to make a payment of Rs 500 per paper as a scrutiny fee. The last date to submit the scrutiny applications is May 19. Students are advised to read all the important instructions provided on the website.

UPMSP Scrutiny Process 2023

The board authorities have started the answer sheet scrutiny applications on the official website of UPMSP. Candidates can submit their applications by May 19, 2023. They can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the UP Board 10th and 12th scrutiny applications.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board class 10, 12 answer sheet scrutiny link

Step 3: Now, fill out the required login details

Step 4: Enter the details as mentioned in the UP Board class 10, and 12 scrutiny application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submit button

UP Board Compartmental Exams 2023

Those students who fail in one or two of the subjects in UP Board result 2023 can appear for compartment exams. It is expected that the board will conduct the compartment exams in May or June. However, the official schedule is not announced yet. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10, 12 registration links available

Step 3: Register yourself and then login using new credentials

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the application form

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents and submit the prescribed fee

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Download the UP Board compartment application form and print a hard copy of it for future reference

