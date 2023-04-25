First time in 100 years, UPMSP has Declared UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 in 54 Days; Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Result 2023 today for Class 10th and 12th. This year, the result declaration has been the fastest in the span of 100 years.

UP Board Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared class 10th and 12th results on April 25. The result has been announced at 01:30 PM in a press conference conducted by UP Board Chairman Mahendra Dev and Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD) Prayagraj, Allahabad, Government Of Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing the UP Board 2023 result press conference, the officials said that this is the fastest declaration of 10th and 12th results in 100 years. The result has been declared within 54 days from the date of exam concluded. The UP Board 10th and 12th result link was hosted at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, where students will have to enter their roll number to check scores.

A total of 58.85 lakh candidates registered for UP Board 10th and 12th examinations this year. Among the total registered candidates, 31.16 lakhs registered for class 10th and 27.68 lakhs for class 12th.

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023: Overall Analysis of UP Board High School and Inter Result

UP Board 10th Result: A total of 28.63 lakh appeared and 2.92 lakh failed

A total of 31.16 lakh candidates registered in the class 10th exam while 28.63 lakh appeared in the exam which was held between February 16 to March 03, 2023. The total number of candidates qualified in the UP Board class 10th exam is 25.70 lakh. Moreover, 2.92 lakh candidates fail to qualify in the class 10th exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the UP Board class 10th exam.

Particulars UP Board Class 10 Result Data Total Registered 31,16,454 Total Appeared 28,63,621 Total Passed 25,70,987 Total Failed 2,92,634



UP Board 10th Result Analysis: Overall pass percentage is 98.78; girls outperformed boys

The total pass percentage in the UP Board class 10th is 98.78 among which girls' pass per cent is higher than the boys.

UP Board Result Data UP Board Class 10/ High School Total Pass Percent 98.78% Boys Pass Percent 86.64% Girls Pass Percent 93.34%

UP Board 10th Toppers and Score 2023: Girls Tops in UP High School Exam

The UP Board class 10th topper is Priyanshi Soni who belongs to the Sitapur district and is a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College. She scored a total of 590 marks out of total marks 600. The second topper in UP Board results is Kushagra Pandey from Kanpur Dehat and he has scored 587 marks out of 600. The third topper is Mishkat Noor, from Canossa Convent Girls Inter College, Ayodhya.

UP Board Class 10th Rank UP Board Class 10 Toppers Name Schools Marks out of 600 Rank 1 Priyanshi Soni Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur 590 Rank 2 Kushagra Pande Arya Bhat VM HS Mangalpur, Kanpur Dehat 587 Rank 3 Mishkat Noor Canossa Convent Girls Inter College, Ayodhya 587

UP Board Class 12th Result: 19.41 lakh passed; pass percentage 75.52%

In 2023, the number of candidates securing distinction scores (above 75%) witnessed a rise of 2.73% as compared to the last year. Moreover, the number of candidates securing the first division has declined by 5.32 per cent. Let us look into detailed statistics gathered from the number of students registered, appeared, passed, and failed in the UP Board class 12 exam this year.

UP Board 12th Result: A total of 25.71 lakh appeared and 6.29 lakh failed

In UP Board class 12, a total of 27.68 students registered for the exam of which 25.71 lakh students appeared for the exam that was conducted from February 16 to March 03, 2023.. As per the data insights of UP Board Result Class 12, a total of 19.41 lakh students passed the exam whereas 6.29 lakh students failed the exam. The pass percentage has been recorded 83% for girls while 69.34% for boys this year. Below, we have shared the table for detailed insights into the number of students passed and failed.

Particulars UP Board Class 12 Result Data Total Registered 27,68,180 Total Appeared 25,71,002 Total Passed 19,41,717 Total Failed 6,29,285

UP Board 12th Result Analysis: Overall pass percentage is 75.52; girls outshine boys

The total pass percentage in the UP Board class 12th is 75.52% among which girls' pass per cent was recorded higher than the boys. Below, we can see the pass percentage of boys and girls in the UP Board class 12.

UP Board Result Data UP Board Class 12/ High School Total Pass Percent 75.52% Boys Pass Percent 69.34% Girls Pass Percent 83%

UP Board 12th Toppers and Score 2023: Girls Tops in UP Inter Exam

The UP Board class 12th topper is Shubh Chapra who is a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, Mahoba. He secured 489 marks out of total marks 500. This year, two students Saurabh Gangwar of SVM IC Bisalpur, Pilibhit and Anamika of Jaswant Nagar Etawah share the second rank by securing 486 marks out of total of 500 marks. The third topper in UP Board result class 12 is Priyanshu Upadhyay of SBM Inter College Raghuwar Puram Fatehpur. He secured 485 marks out of total of 500 marks.