UP Board Compartment 2023 Exam: Expected 10th, 12th Exam Date, Online Form Link, and Other Details

UP Board Compartment 2023 Exams will be conducted soon for the students who failed one or two subjects. They can check out the expected UPMSP compartment exam dates and result details here.

UP Board Compartment 2023 Exam: As per the latest updates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10th and 12th results today i.e. April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check out the results on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In case, a student fails in the exams, he/she will have to appear in the compartment exams later.

Students who fail in one or two of the subjects after UP Board Result 2023 will have to apply for the compartment exams as directed by the authorities. It is expected that the UP Board Compartment 2023 Exams will be held in May or June. However, the authorities have not released the official schedule yet.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Soon)

UP Board Compartment 2023 Exams

Particulars Dates UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Declaration April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm Compartment Exams for 10, 12 May or June (Tentative)

How to Apply for UP Board Compartment 2023 Exams?

The authorities will soon release the details regarding UP Board 10, 12 Compartment exams 2023. Candidates will have to fill out an online form to be eligible to appear in the exams. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1 : Go to the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in

Step 2 : Now, click on login tab and then select Class 10, 12 registration link

Step 3 : Complete registration process and log in

Step 4 : Fill out the application form, upload documents and make payment

Step 5: Submit the form and keep a hard copy for future reference

UP Board Result 2023 Declared

The authorities have declared the UP Board Result 2023 on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. According to the statistics, a total of 89.78 % have passed the Class 10th exams. On the other hand, the passing percentage of Class 12th students has been recorded at 75.52.

As per the latest information, Priyanshi Soni has topped the UP Board Class 10 Result 2023. Whereas, Shubh Chapra bagged the highest marks and topped in UP Board Class 12 Exams 2023.