UP Govt Set to Take Tough Measures on Unrecognised Schools, Imposes Heavy Penalty

UP Unrecognised Schools: Uttar Pradesh Government is planning to take concrete action against the unrecognised schools which are operating in the state. The govt is thinking of imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh on the schools running with prior approval. The state government has directed all the block officials to provide a list of anonymous unrecognised schools by November 22, 2023.

The Directorate of Basic Education has given instructions to all Basic education officers and they are assigned the duty of identifying unregistered schools and taking strict action. The schools with no proper recognition or those who are running even after the cancellation of authority will be punished. Block Education Officers will visit the assigned blocks and investigate the matter in detail.

UP Govt to Impose Fine Upto 1 Lakh for Unregistered Schools

The state government has instructed that no school can be built or run without prior approval (as mentioned in the Free and Compulsory Children's Education Act). An infringement of this rule can lead to a heavy fine of up to 1 lakh. Also, if the violation continues after the fine, the violators will have to pay a daily fine of Rs 10,000 until the adherence is confirmed.

List of Unrecognised Schools to be Submitted by Nov 22

All Block Education Officers have been directed to make sure that no unrecognised or unregistered school is running in their blocks. The list of schools with required action must be submitted to the Basic Education Director by November 22, 2023.

