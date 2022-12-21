UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022 Announced at bteup.ac.in, Check BTE UP Time Table Here

UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the exam dates for UPBTE Odd Semester 2022 today - December 21. Along with this, the officials have also released the UPBTE special back paper and multi-point credit system examination odd semester exam dates.

As per the schedule released, the UPBTE odd semester exam December exam will begin in January 2023. Those who are appearing for the UPBTE odd semester exam 2022 can check the dates on the official website -bteup.ac.in. The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPBTE) conducts the Lucknow Annual Exam for Polytechnic Diploma I, II, and III Year.

UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022

The officials have released the complete schedule along with UPBTE odd semester exam timings for various subjects. As per the BTEUP exam timetable, the exam will begin on January 7, 2023 for most of the courses. Candidates can go through the table below to know the BTEUP odd semester exam dates 2022 for some courses -

PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations Dates

Qp.No Subjects Date Time 0662 Fundamentals Of Sales And Marketing January 7, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0663 Advertising Management January 9, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0664 Public Relations Principles & Practice January 10, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 1960 Communication January 11, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0665 Media Planning January 12,, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM

PG Diploma in Tourism And Travel Management

Qp.No Subjects Date Time 0671 Fundamental Of Tourism January 7, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0673 Computer Application & Global Distribution System January 9, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0675 Introductory Accounting & Foreign Language January 10, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0678 Tourism Product Of India January 11, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM 0676 Personality Development & Communication Skills January 12,, 2023 9 to 11.30 AM

Check complete BTE UP Odd Semester December Exam Schedule PDF Here

What To Do In Case of Any Error or If Any Exam Clash With Each Other?

In case any candidates face any exam clash or other issues with the UPBTE odd semester exam dates, they can submit their representations to anubhag4bte@gmail.com. The last date to submit the objections is December 31, 2022. As of now, the exam date for UP BTE odd semester, Special Back Paper and Multi-Point Credit System Examination has been released.

