UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022 Announced at bteup.ac.in, Check BTE UP Time Table Here

    Updated: Dec 21, 2022 17:13 IST
    UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022

    UPBTE Odd Semester Exam Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the exam dates for UPBTE Odd Semester 2022 today - December 21. Along with this, the officials have also released the UPBTE special back paper and multi-point credit system examination odd semester exam dates. 

    As per the schedule released, the UPBTE odd semester exam December exam will begin in January 2023. Those who are appearing for the UPBTE odd semester exam 2022 can check the dates on the official website -bteup.ac.in.  The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPBTE) conducts the Lucknow Annual Exam for Polytechnic Diploma I, II, and III Year. 

    The officials have released the complete schedule along with UPBTE odd semester exam timings for various subjects. As per the BTEUP exam timetable, the exam will begin on January 7, 2023 for most of the courses. Candidates can go through the table below to know the BTEUP odd semester exam dates 2022 for some courses - 

    PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations Dates

    Qp.No

    Subjects

    Date

    Time

    0662

    Fundamentals Of Sales And Marketing

    January 7, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0663

    Advertising Management

    January 9, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0664

    Public Relations Principles & Practice

    January 10, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    1960

    Communication

    January 11, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0665

    Media Planning

    January 12,, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    PG Diploma in Tourism And Travel Management 

    Qp.No

    Subjects

    Date

    Time

    0671

    Fundamental Of Tourism

    January 7, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0673

    Computer Application & Global Distribution System

    January 9, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0675

    Introductory Accounting & Foreign Language

    January 10, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0678

    Tourism Product Of India

    January 11, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    0676

    Personality Development & Communication Skills

    January 12,, 2023

    9 to 11.30 AM

    Check complete BTE UP Odd Semester December Exam Schedule PDF Here 

    What To Do In Case of Any Error or If Any Exam Clash With Each Other? 

    In case any candidates face any exam clash or other issues with the UPBTE odd semester exam dates, they can submit their representations to anubhag4bte@gmail.com. The last date to submit the objections is December 31, 2022. As of now, the exam date for UP BTE odd semester, Special Back Paper and Multi-Point Credit System Examination has been released.

