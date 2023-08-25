ADA Project Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ADA Recruitment 2023: ADA has invited application for the 100 Project Assistant posts on the official website. Check walk-in-schedule, application process, how to apply and others.

Get all the details of ADA Recruitment here, apply online link

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has invited online applications for the for 100 Project Assistant posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from September 4 to 14, 2023.

Applying candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.E / B.Tech in First Class from a recognised University plus a valid GATE Score with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview/written test.

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for walk-in-interview/written test scheduled from September 4 to 14, 2023 according to the posts as mentioned in the notification.

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Vacancy Details

Mechanical/ Production Engineering/ Metallurgical/Material Science & Engineering-23

Aeronautical / Aerospace Engineering-2

Civil Engineering-2

Computer Science / Info Tech /Info Science-25

Electronics / Electronics & Communication /

Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation-48

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Essential Qualification

B.E / B.Tech in First Class from a recognized University PLUS a valid GATE Score OR B.E / B.Tech plus M.E / M.Tech both in First Class from a recognized University OR B.E / B.Tech in First Class from a recognized University plus Two years post qualification experience in the relevant field/subject.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the other posts.

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: How To attend the Walk-in-Interview / Written Test

Candidates are advised to bring neatly typed application form strictly as per the format available on ADA website https://www.ada.gov.in alongwith latest passport size photographs, original certificates with mark sheets with a set of self-attested copies.

Venue: Candidates with qualifications as above are invited to attend the Walk-In

Interview on the specified dates as mentioned above at: ADA Campus-2, Suranjandas

Road, New Thippasandra Post, Bengaluru – 560 075.

Reporting Time: Candidates may report to the venue on the specified dates (as applicable to their Subject) between 08:30 to 11:00 AM for registration & verification of documents.