AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam GK Quiz (Geography PDF): Download General Awareness Questions & Answers

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam GK Quiz (Geography PDF Download): Practice Important General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Questions with answers based on Indian and World Geography.

in online mode on 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022 for the recruitment of 283 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The exam will be held for both Men & Women for the courses commencing in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch; Permanent Commission (PC) & Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For Flying Branch).

The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in the online mode consisting of objective-type questions. AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/150 45 Minutes

So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam, we have created and compiled General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) Quiz for Non-Technical Candidates.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam General Awareness (GA)/GK Quiz Based on Indian & World Geography

1. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex is located in:

Telangana Hyderabad Tamil Nadu Karnataka

Answer: b) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex is a military missile research center in Hyderabad, India.

2. World’s only floating Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which State?

Nagaland Mizoram Manipur Sikkim

Answer: c) The Keibul Lamjao National Park is a national park in the Bishnupur district of the state of Manipur in India. It is 40 km2 (15.4 sq mi) in area, the only floating park in the world, located in North East India, and an integral part of Loktak Lake.

3. Which country is called the Land of Morning Calm?

South Korea North Korea China Japan

Answer: a) South Korea is called the “Land of the Morning Calm”.

4. Which is the largest river island in India?

Srirangam Nongkhnum Majuli Parumala

Answer: c) With a total area of 352 square kilometers (136 square miles), “Majuli” is the world's largest river island and it attracts tourists from all over the world. It is an island in the Brahmaputra River, Assam and in 2016 it became the first island to be made a district in India.

5. Kalahari Desert is located in which continent?

Asia Africa North America South America

Answer: b) Kalahari Desert, a large basin-like plain of the interior plateau of Southern Africa. It occupies almost all of Botswana, the eastern third of Namibia, and the northernmost part of Northern Cape province in South Africa.

6. Capital of Kazakhstan:

Tashkent Kabul Nur-Sultan Baku

Answer: c) Nur-Sultan, originally known as Akmolinsk, Tselinograd, and most recently Astana is the capital city of Kazakhstan.

7. Siam was the old name of which country?

Thailand China Japan Vietnam

Answer: a) Thailand - After the short-lived kingdom of Sukhothai was founded in 1238, a unified Thai kingdom (Ayutthaya) was established in the mid-14th century; it was known as Siam until 1939.

8. Which river originates from Gangotri Glacier?

Yamuna Ganga Sutlej Brahmaputra

Answer: b) The river is called Bhagirathi at the source and acquires the name Ganga (the Ganges) from Devprayag onwards where it meets the Alaknanda.

9. Greenland is in which ocean?

North Atlantic Ocean South Atlantic Ocean North Pacific Ocean South Pacific Ocean

Answer: a) Located in the North Atlantic Ocean off the northeastern coast of Canada, Greenland is the world's largest island.

10. United Nations Headquarters is located in:

California Texas New York Chicago

Answer: c) UN Secretariat is located in New York City, USA

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your AFCAT exam preparation. So, start practicing these questions to ace AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.