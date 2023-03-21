AIIMS Admit Card 2023 OUT: Check Exam Date, Download AIIMS Group B & C Hall Ticket

AIIMS Admit Card 2023 OUT: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the Group B & C Admit Card 2023 of candidates. Know here how to download AIIMS Admit Card 2023, Get Direct Link, Check Exam Pattern, Date Of Exam and other details.

AIIMS Admit Card 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the Group B&C Hall Ticket 2023 for the candidates who are set to appear for the exam scheduled for 27 and 28 March 2023. Admit cards have been released for posts like Junior Administrative Assistant, Store Keeper, Security Cum Fire Guard, Stenographer etc. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the AIIMS Admit Card 2023 hassle-free.

How to Download AIIMS Admit Card 2023

The AIIMS Admit Card can be downloaded from the official recruitment website of AIIMS, New Delhi. Candidates can download the AIIMS Hall Ticket 2023 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the new updates section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ Admit Card for Group B & C”

Step 4: On the page opened fill in details like User Id and Password and Clicked Submit.

Step 5: Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download Admit Card.

Step 6: Check your Name, Roll no. Center address in the admit card.

A direct link to download the AIIMS Admit Card is shared to help candidates download the admit card.

AIIMS Delhi Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

AIIMS Delhi Admit Card 2023: Overview

Details Particulars Exam Name AIIMS Delhi Group B &C Conducting Body AIIMS Delhi Date Of Exam 27 and 28 March 2023 Admit Card Release Date 20 March 2023 Official Website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

After downloading the AIIMS Admit Card aspirants must check the exam pattern for the post they are appearing for. For the Group B & C post, a Common Recruitment Test (CRT) will be held.

This year there are a total of 227 vacancies for which the AIIMS Admit Card 2023 will be released. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only for all categories separately and rank will be awarded to all qualified applicants.

