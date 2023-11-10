AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 90 Assistant and Associate Professor Posts

AIIMS Nagpur released the notification for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts on its official website, aiimsnagpur.edu.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till November 18. Read on to know the salary, eligibility criteria, age limit and how to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 here.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur has invited applications for the Faculty post. The registration process is underway and the last date to apply online is November 18. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at aiimsnagpur.edu.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies for the Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details mentioned in the official notification provided below.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

A total of 90 vacancies have been notified by the officials. Out of these, 20 posts are reserved for Associate Professor and 70 for Assistant Professor posts. Check out the complete category-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Vacancy Post Number of vacancies Associate Professor 20 Assistant Professor 70

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2023, candidates must fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria. They must not exceed the age limit of 50 years as on the closing date. Also, they have the required educational qualification which we have mentioned below for your reference.

A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

For further information, refer to the official notification provided above.

How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link that reads, ‘Advertisement for the recruitment to the post of faculty (Group-A) on direct recruitment in various departments at AIIMS Nagpur’

Step 3: Click on the google form link and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Make the fee payment and submit.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for General/ EWS/ OBC category is Rs. 2000, while for SC and ST category, the application fee is Rs. 500. PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023 Salary

The salary of shortlisted candidates will range from Rs. 1,01,500 to Rs. 2,09,200 per month. In addition to this, they will also get various allowances. Check out the post-wise salary below.