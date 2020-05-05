AILET Eligibility Criteria 2020: The conducting body, the National Law University, Delhi, is responsible for deciding the AILET 2020 eligibility criteria. Candidates applying for the All India Law Entrance Test must be aware of the eligibility criteria of AILET 2020. It is mandatory for candidates appearing in the law entrance to fulfill the AILET eligibility criteria 2020 in order to be considered for application and further admission process if the candidates are able to qualify. NLU takes strict measures to ensure that all of its candidates fulfill the AILET 2020 eligibility criteria. If at any point in time, the conducting body discovers thata candidate does not meet the requirements of the AILET eligibility criteria 2020, his/her admission is likely to be cancelled. AILET is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to LLB and LLM programmes. As such, the eligibility criteria of AILET 2020 is different for admission to different programmes. Candidates can read the article below to know all about AILET 2020 eligibility criteria.

AILET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For BA LLB programme

Candidates attempting the undergraduate law programmes offered by NLU Delhi must fulfill the AILET eligibility criteria put forth the conducting body. The eligibility criteria of AILET 2020 for BA LLB programmes is mentioned below.

A candidate is required to have passed in the qualifying examination, i.e., completed their 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized institute.

Candidates, including those from the reserved categories, are required to have secured a minimum aggregate of 50% in the qualifying examination.

Candidates appearing for their Class XII board examination or other equivalent examination are also eligible to appear for AILET 2020.

There is no upper age limit to appear on the NLU Delhi law entrance according to AILET 2020 eligibility criteria.

AILET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - For LLM programme

Candidates seeking to appear for the LLM entrance test conducted by NLU Delhi are also required to fulfill the AILET eligibility criteria 2020. Details of eligibility criteria of AILET 2020 are provided for the candidates below.

According to the AILET 2020 eligibility criteria for LLM, candidates are required to possess a Bachelor of Law or LLB degree from an institution recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Both 3-Year and 5-Year LLB degrees are accepted for admission to LLM course offered by NLU Delhi.

Candidates from the General/ OBC category are required to have secured a minimum of aggregate of 55% in their LLB degree.

Candidates from the SC/ ST/ PWD category are required to have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their LLB degree.

Candidates in the final year of their LLB programme are also eligible to appear for AILET PG provided their result is announced before the AILET PG 2020 counselling starts.

There is no upper age limit for appearing in AILET PG programme according to the eligibility criteria of AILET 2020

AILET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Seat Reservation

Candidates appearing for AILET 2020 must also be aware of the seat reservation criteria followed by NLU Delhi for its BA LLB and LLM programmes. Candidates can find the details of AILET 2020 seat reservation criteria below.