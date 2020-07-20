AILET 2020: The National Testing Agency will conduct AILET 2020 on behalf of the National Law University, Delhi. The entrance exam of AILET 2020 is conducted annually or one a year for aspirants seeking admission to the BA LLB/LLM courses offered by the University. In a first, AILET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode as a Remote Proctored Test. As such, NTA is conducting the entrance test for the undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. Thousands of law aspirants seeking admission to one of the top law institutes of the country are likely to appear for AILET 2020. Candidates qualifying AILET 2020 will be eligible to attend the selection process conducted by NLU Delhi. As per the revised seat matrix, AILET 2020 will offer 110 sears under the BA LLB programme and 70 seats under the LLM programme. Aspirants appearing for AILET 2020 can read the article below to find complete information about registration, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, admit card, result and more.

AILET 2020 - Overview

Candidates can refer to the table below to have an insight into the details of AILET 2020

Particulars Details Name All India Law Entrance Test Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf ofNLU, Delhi Examination Level National Examination Mode Online Mode (Remote Proctored Test) Medium of Exam English Courses offered through AILET 2020 BA LLB and LLM

Important Dates of AILET 2020

Now that the candidates have an overview of the AILET 2020 exam, they must familiarise themselves with the dates of the exam and admission related events. The AILET 2020 important dates have been provided below for reference of the candidates appearing in the exam.

Events Dates AILET 2020 Registration Starts 15th January 2020 Last date for AILET 2020 Registration 11th July, 2020 AILET 2020 1st Webinar and Query Resolution 23rd July 2020 AILET 2020 Admit Card Release 27th July 2020 AILET 2020 2nd Webinar and Query Resolution 30th July 2020 AILET 2020 Mock Test and Query Resolution 7th August 2020 AILET 2020 (BA LLB and LLM) 18th August 2020 (11 AM to 12.30 PM) Provisional Answer key of AILET 2020 To be notified AILET 2020 Result To be notified Interview of selected candidates To be notified AILET 2020 Selection Process To be notified

AILET 2020 - Details

Candidates appearing for AILET 2020 must be aware of the following details before sitting for the entrance test.

AILET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

NLU Delhi has prescribed the eligibility criteria of AILET 2020. Candidates willing to take admission to the undergraduate/postgraduate courses offered by the University ought to fulfill the AILET 2020 eligibility criteria for the exam as well as the selection process. The AILET eligibility criteria 2020 for the BA LLB and LLM courses has been prescribed distinctly.

For AILET 2020 BA LLB programmes, a candidate must have completed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized institute with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks in the qualifying examination.

For the LLM programme through AILET 2020, candidates are required to have completed their Bachelors Degree in Law (3-year/5-year) from an institute recognized by the BCI with a minimum of aggregate 55% marks in the qualifying examination.

Any candidate failing to meet the requirements of the AILET 2020 eligibility criteria will not be considered for admission even if they qualify in the entrance test.

AILET 2020 Registration

The registration process for AILET 2020 was started on 15th January 2020 and concluded on 11th July 2020. The AILET 2020 registration process was conducted in the online mode. Candidates were required to visit the official website to register for AILET 2020 which required providing of personal and qualification details, uploading scanned copies of documents required, payment of application fees and submitting the application fee. Candidates must note that NLU Delhi will consider the registrations of only those candidates whose application forms are completed in all aspects. Additionally, candidates must also provided authentic information during the AILET 2020 registration process as the same details will also be used later on. Candidature of candidate found to have provided incorrect information during the registration process of AILET 2020 will be rejected.

AILET 2020 Admit Card

Candidates who successfully completed their registration process and whose application forms have been accepted by NU Delhi will be issued AILET admit card 2020 by the conducting body. The AILET 2020 admit card will be made available in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be required to visit the official website of the University and enter their registration credentials to download their admit card of AILET 2020. Candidates are advised to take out at least 2-3 printouts of their AILET 2020 admit card as it is required in the later stages of admission as well. The admit card of AILET 2020 will not be made available by any offline means.

AILET 2020 Syllabus

NLU Delhi has prescribed the syllabus for AILET 2020 BA LLB as well as LLM entrance tests. Candidates are required to follow the syllabus of AILET 2020 while preparing for the entrance test. The AILET 2020 syllabus outlines all the subjects and the topics from which questions are asked in the examination. Candidates with a thorough knowledge of AILET 2020 syllabus can prepare for the exam accordingly.

AILET 2020 Previous Year Question Papers

Candidates appearing for the NLU Delhi entrance exam must practice from previous year question papers of AILET 2020. The AILET 2020 previous year question papers will allow the candidates to assess the type of questions from various topics that they are likely to face in the exam along with the difficulty level of the questions.

AILET 2020 Mock Test

The NTA will release mock test for AILET 2020 in the online mode. As AILET 2020 will be conducted in the online mode, candidates must attempt the mock test in order to have an idea about the actual exam day. Moreover, candidates attempting the AILET 2020 mock test will also be able to resolve their queries regarding the entrance test in the online mode on the same day itself.

AILET 2020 Exam Pattern

For the present academic session, AILET 2020 will be conducted as a online test in a remote proctored mode as opposed to the conventional offline (pen-and-paper) based mode. Candidates will be able to appear for AILET 2020 from a location of their convenience. As per AILET 2020 exam pattern, candidates will be required to attempt 150 questions in 90 minutes. Each correct answer will be awarded +1 mark while each each incorrect answer will fetch -0.25 marks. There is no marks for unanswered questions according to the exam pattern of AILET 2020.

AILET 2020 Answer Key

After the exam is held, the conducting body will release the answer key of AILET 2020 in the online mode for the undergraduate as well as the postgraduate entrance test. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the AILET 2020 answer key and cross-reference their answers. Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the answer key of AILET 2020. The AILET 2020 answer key will allow the candidates to estimate their scores in the exam and also help them predict their chances of qualifying the exam.

AILET 2020 Result

Following the release of answer key, the conducting body will announce the AILET 2020 result. The result of AILET 2020 will be released in the online mode. For the undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the AILET 2020 result will be released separately. Candidates will be able to check their AILET 2020 result by visiting their registration portal on the official website. NLU Delhi will also release category-wise merit list for the candidates qualifying in the AILET 2020 result. Candidates included in the merit list will be able to participate in the selection process conducted by the University.

AILET 2020 Selection Process

Candidates included in the merit list (category-wise), i.e. meeting the category-wise cut off based on the result will be able to participate in the selection process conducted by NLU Delhi. AILET 2020 cut off will be based on factors such as difficulty level of examination, number of seats available, number of candidates who appeared in the test, etc. The selection process of AILET 2020 will comprise of counselling rounds. All candidates included in merit list will be issued admission letters which they will be required to download and carry it with them for selection process. The number of counseling rounds will be based on the number of candidates. NLU Delhi is also likely to conduct a spot counselling round for seats remaining vacant. Candidates who are allotted seats during the AILET 2020 selection process will be required to take admission by depositing the required fees. The selection process of AILET 2020 for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted separately.