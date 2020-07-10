AILET 2020 Important Dates: The National Law University, Delhi has released the AILET important dates 2020 on the official website. The important dates of AILET 2020 have been initially released on the official website along with the official notification in the last week of December 2019. NLU Delhi conducts the All India Law Entrance Test for aspirants seeking admission to the BA LLB and LLM courses offered by the University. The conducting authority, since has revised the AILET 2020 important dates such as changing the application deadline, change in AILET 2020 exam date, etc. Candidates must keep track of the the AILET important dates 2020, so they do not miss out on any crucial exam-related event.The important dates of AILET 2020 includes information on events such as application deadline, release of AILET 2020 admit cards, exam date, result date, counselling, etc. All the details about AILET 2020 important dates can be found in the article below. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page on a regular basis so as to remain updated on any change in the important dates of AILET 2020.

AILET Important Dates 2020 - Overview

A brief overview of the important dates of AILET 2020 has been provided in the table below.

Events Dates AILET 2020 Admission Notification Last Week of December 2019 AILET 2020 Application Form Release Date 15th January 2020 AILET Application Form 2020 Last Date 30th June 2020 AILET 2020 Admit Card Release 24th July 2020 AILET 2020 (BA LLB and LLM) 9th August 2020 Release of Provisional Answer Key of AILET 2020 To be notified AILET 2020 Result (BA LLB) To be notified AILET 2020 Result (LLM) To be notified AILET 2020 Interview of Shortlisted Candidates To be notified AILET 2020 Seat Allotment To be notified

AILET 2020 Important Dates - Details

Details about the AILET Important Dates 2020 in the form of calendar of events has been provided below.

AILET Important Dates 2020 - Official Notification

The conducting body starts off the admission process with an official notification on its website. NLU Delhi released the official notification of AILET 2020 in the last week of December. The AILET 2020 important dates official notification contained information about release of application, last date to register, exam date, etc.

AILET Important Dates 2020 - Registration

NLU Delhi started the registration process as per the AILET 2020 important dates on 15th January 2020. Typically, the AILET registration window is open for a period of 2 months. However, considering the special circumstances this year, the conducting authority extended the registration deadline. As mentioned in the important dates of AILET 2020, the last date to register for the BA LLB and LLM entrance tests was 30th June 2020.

AILET 2020 Important Dates - Admit card

After the completion of the registration process, the conducting body will scrutinise the applications received and accordingly release the hall tickets or admit cards of AILET 2020. The candidates will be issued AILET 2020 admit cards on he conditions of fulfilling the required eligibility criteria of the programme applied for and submission of complete application fee by paying the required registration fee. The AILET important dates 2020 mentions that the admit cards for both the undergraduate and the postgraduate entrance test will be released on 24th July 2020

AILET Important Dates 2020 - AILET BA LLB and LLM 2020

As per the important dates of AILET 2020, the BA LLB and LLM entrance test will be conducted by the National Law University Delhi on 9th August 2020. Both the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test will be conducted on the same day but in different shifts.

AILET 2020 Important Dates - Answer Key

The conducting authority will release provisional answer keys of AILET 2020 for both the BA LLB and LLM entrance soon after the exam is conducted. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key for their programme from the official website according to the AILET 2020 important date that will be notified by NLU Delhi.

AILET Important Dates 2020 - Result

Following the release of the answer key, NLU Delhi will also release the AILET 2020 result. The AILET 2020 result declaration date is yet to be notified by the conducting authority. Once notified, the AILET 2020 important date of result declaration will be updated here as well.

AILET 2020 Important Dates - Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the AILET BA LLB/LLM entrance test are shortlisted for further selection process which comprises of a personal interview. Candidates shortlisted will be required to appear for the interview as per the selection process. NLU Delhi will soon notify the AILET 2020 important date for the selection process.