AILET Registration 2020: The National Law University is responsible for AILET 2020 registration process. Candidates seeking to appear in the undergraduate and postgraduate All Indian Law Entrance Test conducted by NLU Delhi are required to complete the registration process of AILET 2020. The authorities began the AILET 2020 registration process on 15th January 2020. To appear in the entrance exam it is imperative that candidates complete the registration for AILET 2020 by filling in the application form. To register for AILET 2020, candidates are required to possess a valid mobile number, email ID, scanned passport sized photograph, scanned signature among other things. Candidates will be able to complete the registration for AILET 2020 in the online mode only. It is important to remember that the registration for AILET 2020 has to be completed before the last date specified by the conducting authority. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in AILET 2020 registration and complete the application process after the last date is over. For complete details o AILET registration 2020 including important dates, filling in the application form, documents required etc., candidates are advised to read the article below.

AILET Registration 2020 - Important Dates

NLU Delhi will conduct AILET 2020 for screening of candidates to the undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the institute. The entrance exam for both the courses will be conducted on the same day. Candidates can find important dates of AILET 2020 registration in the table below.

Events Dates (2020) Start of AILET 2020 Registration 15th January Last for AILET registration 2020 30th June Last date to pay registration fee for AILET 2020 30th June

What is Required for AILET Registration 2020

Before starting with the registration process of AILET 2020, candidates must make sure that they have to following requirements handy:

An active mobile number (to which OTP or registration-related information will be sent)

A valid email Id

Scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph in the required format and size

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature in the required size and format

All the requisite educational details

Steps for AILET Registration 2020

For successful AILET 2020 registration, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website of AILET 2020

Click on “AILET admission 2020”

In the window that appears, click on “Create new account” option

Enter your email Id and confirm the same

Fill in the details as required and click on “Create account”

Check your details and click “Confirm”

In case you want to edit your details, click on “Change” and repeat the steps mentioned above

From the drop-down, select the course you want to apply

Click on “Apply now”

Fill in the application form and upload the photograph and signature.

Check the information provided

Click on “Save/Continue to payment” to proceed to pay the AILET 2020 registration fee

Pay the AILET registration fee via credit card/ debit card/ net banking Rs. 3050/- for candidates from General/ OBC/ Kashmiri migrants category and Rs.1050/- for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. BPL candidates from SC and ST category are not required to pay AILET 2020 registration fee.

Download a copy of the duly filled in application form

AILET Registration 2020 - Important Points