Download APSC CDPO Admit Card 2020 @apsc.nic.in, Child development Project Officer Exam on 1 and 8 November

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC CDPO Admit Card 2020 on its official website . All candidates, who are going to appear for Written Exam (Conventional) and Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Posts and Allied Cadre, can download APSC Admit Card from the official website apsc.nic.in or directly through APSC CDPO Admit Card Link below:

APSC CDPO Admit Card Download

How to Download APSC CDMO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in Click on 'Call Letters/Admit Cards' Tab given on the left side of the homepage Now, click on ' Download intimation letters for Screening Test for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and allied cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam vide Advt. No. 04/2019 dated 03-08-2019' Enter your Roll Number Download APSC CDMO Screening Test Admit Card

APSC CDPO Written Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) from 9 AM to 12 Noon and APSC CDPO Screening Test for GK Subject on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) from 1:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The exam for optional subject is on 08 November 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 Noon . The exam will be conducted at 22 centres across the city.

APSC CDPO Exam Schedule and Centre

APSC CDPO Exam Pattern:

Type of Exam Subject Marks Time Written Exam English (Essay & Precis writing etc.) 100 3 Hours Screening Test (Multiple Choice Objective Type) General Knowledge 100 2 Hours Optional Subject (Social Works/Labour & Social Welfare/Sociology/Anthropology/Criminology/Child Development/Home Science/Nutrition/Philosophy/Education With Psychology,Economics) 100 2 Hours

A total of 10298 candidates are shortlisted to appear for APSC CDPO Exam. The candidates can check the list of all selected candidates for various subjects including Anthropology, Child Development, Criminology, Economics, Education with Psychology, Home Science, Labour & Social Welfare, Nutrition and Philosophy through the link below:

APSC CDPO Rejection List

The candidates who will qualify in the exam shall be called for interview round which is of 37 marks.

The recruitment is being done to fill 73 vacancies for Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam.

APSC Website