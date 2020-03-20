Assam Police Constable PET/PST Date Postponed 2020, Download Official PDF @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable PET/PST: Assam Police has postponed the dates of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Constables (UB) and Constable (AB). Assam Police Constable Physical Exams which is scheduled to be held on 02 April 2020 in Dima Hasao, South Salmara & West Karbi Anglong (Hamren) locations have been postponed due to Coronavirus (COVID- 19) spread in the country.

However, Assam Police PST/PET of 10 districts (Charaideo, Majuli, Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Chirang, Morigaon, Goalpara and Sonitpur) starting from 21 April will be held as scheduled.

Assam Police Constable Physical Test Admit Card was released on 11 March 2020 on Assam Police website

Assam Police Admit Card 2020

Assam Police Constable Physical Test New Dates will be announced soon on Assam Police official website slprbassam.in.

Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) had invited applications for the recruitment of 2391 posts of Constable UB Branch and 4271 posts for Constable Armed Branch.

Assam Police Constable PET/PST Notice

Candidates are advised to check the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) or this page for latest updates regarding the Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) Exam.





