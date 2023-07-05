Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 For 81 Rifleman/Rifle-Women Posts: Check Eligibility & Important Dates

Assam Rifles has invited online applications for the 81 Rifleman/ Rifle-Women Posts on its official website. Check Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Rifles has invited online applications for the 81 posts of Rifleman/ Rifle-Women under the meritorious sportspersons quota recruitment rally 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 30, 2023.These positions are available in various sports events including Football, Athletics, Rowing, Pencak Silat, Cross Country and others.

Out of total 81 positions, 43 are for male and 38 are for female candidates. You can check all the details including application process, age limit, educational qualification and others here.





Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 30, 2023

Commencement of Recruitment rally from: August 07, 2023





Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Football-10

Athletics-24

Rowing-10

Pencak Silat-4

Cross Country -12

Archery-4

Boxing-10

Sepaktakraw-2

Badminton-5



Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Matriculation from a recognised Board.

Sports Qualifications-Players who have participated in any international Competition/ National Competitions/ inter University Tournaments/ National Sports/Games for Schools National award winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

18 to 23 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidate Verification: Candidates in possession of valid call letters and photo lD proof like Voter lD, Driving License, Aadhaar Card will only be permitted to enter in the recruitment rally site.

Initial Documentation: All candidates will have to undergo documentation, in which candidates will have to produce all original documents / certificates pertaining to age, education, caste (in case of availing age relaxation), sports and domicile/PRC.

The candidates found correct in initial verification and documentation will only be permitted to undergo Physical Standard Test and Field Trial.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 PDF







Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023:How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 30, 2023.

