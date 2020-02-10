ATMA Result 2020 expected soon | Direct link to download ATMA Scorecard available

ATMA 2020 Result Updates - Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is expected to declare the ATMA 2020 result (Feb session) on 13th February 2020. The ATMA result will be declared on the official website i.e. atmaaims.com. Candidates can print and download the AIMS Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) scorecard by clicking on the direct link provided below. ATMA exam was conducted on 9th February (Sunday). The ATMA Scorecard is an important document that is required at the time of admission in various B-schools that accept ATMS score. At present ATMA scorecard is a gateway to seek admission in more than 150 MBA institutes across India. The exam is conducted five times in online mode.

Check ATMA scorecard by clicking on the direct link provided below for your convenience.

*(The Link has been activated after the declaration of ATMA result on the official website)

Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download their ATMA Scorecard 2020:

Steps to Download ATMA 2020 Scorecard

You can check your ATMA Exam Result 2020 easily by following the steps mentioned below. The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will publish ATMA 2020 Feb Exam Results online. Here are simple steps that will guide you as to how to download ATMA scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA ATMA i.e. atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on the option saying ‘ATMA Online Exam' and then further click on the 'Candidate Login' option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the ATMA Result Page

Step 4: Select the date of ATMA Exam

Step 5: Enter the PID and Password

Step 6: ATMA 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the ATMA Feb 2020 Scorecard

What to check on ATMA Scorecard 2020?

ATMA 2020 Scorecard contains important personal information along with your score. Therefore, check your ATMA 2020 scorecard carefully and cross-verify all the details given in the scorecard. The particulars on the ATMA Scorecard are:

Candidate’s Personal Details : The ATMA Result scorecard would carry Name & address of candidates. Candidates must ensure that the name and address provided is without any mistakes.

: The ATMA Result scorecard would carry Name & address of candidates. Candidates must ensure that the name and address provided is without any mistakes. Exam Details : The ATMA 2020 Result scorecard will also contain candidate’s roll number, test date, month and year.

: The ATMA 2020 Result scorecard will also contain candidate’s roll number, test date, month and year. Section-wise scores : The scorecard will contain section-wise scores for all the three sections i.e. Quantitative Skills, Verbal Skills, Analytical Reasoning.

: The scorecard will contain section-wise scores for all the three sections i.e. Quantitative Skills, Verbal Skills, Analytical Reasoning. Overall ATMA Result 2020 Score : Total scaled score out of 800.

: Total scaled score out of 800. Overall ATMA Percentile: It would denote percentage of ATMA test-takers who have scored below the candidate in the current exam.

What after ATMA 2020 Result?

After the declaration of ATMA 2020 Result, MBA admission process at the various B-schools accepting ATMA score will begin. The admission procedure will comprise of: (a) announcement of ATMA Cut-offs followed by, (b) shortlisting of students for further screening. Candidates who will be shortlisted by the B-schools will be invited by the ATMA participating institutes for a round of Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD) round. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate’s performance in the three rounds i.e. ATMA test, Group Discussion Round and Personal Interview Round. Finally, after clearing all the three stages successfully, you will get a call from the B-school for admission.

ATMA MBA Entrance Exam All You Need to Know

Top MBA colleges accepting ATMA Score

Nearly, 100 B-schools from across India accept ATMA MBA Exam score to shortlist candidates for admission. However, DTE Maharashtra that manages admission to B-schools across Maharashtra will also accept ATMA Score for admission to MBA institutes in the state. This move will significantly increases the number of B-schools accepting ATMA score.

Here is a list of popular MBA colleges/ institutes/ B-schools that accept ATMA score:

MBA College Accepting ATMA Scores Expected ATMA Cut-off EMPI New Delhi: EMPI Business School 70 FIIB New Delhi 70 IBA Bangalore: Indus Business Academy 90 IES MCRC Mumbai: IES Management College And Research Centre 75 IMS Ghaziabad: Institute of Management Studies 80 IPE Hyderabad: Institute of Public Enterprise 80 ISBM Pune: International School of Business & Media 80 Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow 80 Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida 85 NDIM New Delhi: New Delhi Institute of Management 80 Prin L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai 90 PSGIM Coimbatore: PSG Institute of Management 76 PUMBA (MBA Pharma Biotech), Pune 95 SCMS Cochin: SCMS Cochin School of Business 70 SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai 80 VESIM Mumbai: Vivekanand Education Society Institute of Management Studies Research 75 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management - VJIM Hyderabad 75

Apart from the aforementioned B-schools, there are many other B-schools that accept ATMA test score. Candidates can get the full-list at www.jagranjosh.com/mba.

ATMA Exam Score accepted by DTE Maharashtra

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is the official body that conducts and manages ATMA exam and thereafter furnishes the ATMA result. From 2019 onwards, the importance of ATMA exam score has increased manifold as DTE Maharashtra or the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, through its notification on 19th May 2018, announced that ATMA scores will be accepted by the DTE Maharashtra for the admission of All-India level candidates in B-schools across Maharashtra. The notification allows, private, unaided professional MBA institutes offering MBA / MMS programme in the state to accept ATMA score for shortlisting candidates for further screening and final admission.

ATMA exam is conducted five times in a year and candidates can apply for all the five attempts provided that they will be required to pay fee of each attempt separately. Generally, the exam is conducted in the first half of the year, i.e. from December to July.

For more details about ATMA and other MBA exams and study material, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.