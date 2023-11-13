BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, MTS & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for various posts including DEO, EMT, Jr. Physiotherapist, MTS, and others on its official website. According to the short notification, these positions are to be filled in in a Central Government Hospital (Delhi & NCR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 23, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the skill test/selection process. Only shortlisted candidates as per eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification will be called for the skill test / selection process.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application is November 23, 2023.
BECIL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
- Jr. Physiotherapist -01
- MTS-18
- DEO-28
- Technologist (OT)-08
- PCM-01
- EMT-36
- Driver-4
- MLT-08
- PCC-03
- Radiographer-02
- Lab Attendant-01
Educational Qualification For BECIL Posts 2023
Jr. Physiotherapist -1. Inter (Science)
2. Degree in Physiotherapy
MTS- Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution.
DEO-1. Minimum 12th passed
2. Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or
equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and
internet/E-mail.
3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on computer
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Monthly Remuneration For BECIL Recruitment 2023:
- Jr. Physiotherapist -Rs.25,000/- per month
- MTS-Rs.18,486/- per month
- DEO-Rs.22,516/-per month
- Technologist (OT)-Rs.22,516/-per month
- PCM-Rs.30,000/- per month
- EMT-Rs.22,516/- per month
- Driver-Rs.22,516/- per month
- MLT-Rs.24,440/- per month
- PCC-Rs.24,440/- per month
- Radiographer-Rs.25000/- per month
- Lab Attendant-Rs.22,516/- per month
How To Apply For BECIL Vacancy 2023 ?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.becil.com/ Select Advertisement Number
Step2: Enter Basic Details
- Step3: Enter the Education Details/ Work Experience to the link.
- Step4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate
- Step5: Application Preview or Modify in the same.
- Step6: Payment in online mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.) to the link.
- Step7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of
application form.