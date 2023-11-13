BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For DEO, MTS & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification for the MTS and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for various posts including DEO, EMT, Jr. Physiotherapist, MTS, and others on its official website. According to the short notification, these positions are to be filled in in a Central Government Hospital (Delhi & NCR). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 23, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the skill test/selection process. Only shortlisted candidates as per eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification will be called for the skill test / selection process.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application is November 23, 2023.



BECIL Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Jr. Physiotherapist -01

MTS-18

DEO-28

Technologist (OT)-08

PCM-01

EMT-36

Driver-4

MLT-08

PCC-03

Radiographer-02

Lab Attendant-01

Educational Qualification For BECIL Posts 2023

Jr. Physiotherapist -1. Inter (Science)

2. Degree in Physiotherapy

MTS- Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution.

DEO-1. Minimum 12th passed

2. Well conversant with computer packages namely Windows, i.e. Word, Excel course of DOEACC or

equivalent from any Govt. / Recognized private institute. Good working knowledge of Computer and

internet/E-mail.

3. Typing speed of more than 35 words per minutes (English) on computer

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Monthly Remuneration For BECIL Recruitment 2023:

Jr. Physiotherapist -Rs.25,000/- per month

MTS-Rs.18,486/- per month

DEO-Rs.22,516/-per month

Technologist (OT)-Rs.22,516/-per month

PCM-Rs.30,000/- per month

EMT-Rs.22,516/- per month

Driver-Rs.22,516/- per month

MLT-Rs.24,440/- per month

PCC-Rs.24,440/- per month

Radiographer-Rs.25000/- per month

Lab Attendant-Rs.22,516/- per month



BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For BECIL Vacancy 2023 ?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.