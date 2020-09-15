BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bel-india.in, 14 Vacancies Notified for Project Engineer Posts

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer for SD & SC-Kochi of NS(S&CS) SBU. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 October 2020

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer-I - 14 Posts

Sr. Asst. Engineers - 3 Posts

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer-I - The candidate should have done Full time B.E./B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication /Mechanical / Computer Science/ Computer Science Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering.

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Experience - 2 years

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Remuneration

1st Year - Rs. 35,000/-

2nd Year – Rs. 40,000/-

3rd Year – Rs. 45,000/-

4th Year – Rs. 50,000/-

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Sr. Dy. General Manager (HR), Naval Systems SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore – 560013, Karnataka latest by 5 October 2020.

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs.500/-

