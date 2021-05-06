BHEL Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist & Super Specialist Posts

BHEL Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of part-time medical consultants - PTMC (Specialists). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021

BHEL Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

PTMC Specialist (Dermatology) - 1 Post

Diabetology- 1 Post

Gynaecology & obstetrics - 1 Post

Ophthalmology - 1 Post

Specialist Orthopaedics - 1 Post

Specialist Paediatrics - 2 Posts

Specialist Radiology - 1 Post

PTMC Super Specialist Oncology - 2 Posts

PTMC Super Specialist Urology - 1 Post

BHEL Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PTMC Specialist (Dermatology) - Diploma/Degree

Diabetology- Diploma/Degree

Gynaecology & obstetrics - Diploma/Degree

Ophthalmology - Diploma/Degree

Specialist Orthopaedics - Diploma/Degree

Specialist Paediatrics - Diploma/Degree

Specialist Radiology - Diploma/Degree

PTMC Super Specialist Oncology - MCH/Diploma/DNB

PTMC Super Specialist Urology - MCH Urology

How to apply for BHEL Medical Consultant Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the blank application form (attached to this advertisement) for engagement of Part-Time Medical Consultant(Specialists), from BHEL website https://careers.bhel.in and send the scanned copy of their duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of the following certificates by email, with subject as “Application for PTMC(SPECIALISTS) – 03/2021” to recruit@bhel.in or send by Post, superscribing the envelope with the above subject to Manager(HR - A, R & Sys), HRM Department, Building No 24, BHEL, Tiruchirappalli - 620014 so as to reach on or before 15 May 2021.

