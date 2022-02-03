BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT for 75 Vacancies, Apply Online @bhel.com, Earn upto 37,500/

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on bhel.com for 75 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Welder with IBR Certification on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of 12 months at their Project Sites anywhere in India. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 17 February 2022. Candidates belonging to far-flung areas can submit applications by 19 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2022

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Welder - 75 Posts

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: ITI, ( National Trade Certificate) Pass plus Qualified Boiler Welder's Certificate as per Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950.

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 years

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 37,500/- consolidated

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and skill tests.

How to apply for BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode through the website https://www.bhelpswr.co.in

or https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Duly filled-in and signed application form downloaded from our website https://www.bhelpswr.co.in or https://pswr.bhel.com https://careers.bhel.in with requisite documents including payment acknowledgment printout (if required) to be enclosed and photograph pasted are to be sent to the following address so as to reach on or before 17 February 2022 and from far-flung areas by 19 February 2022 BHEL will not be responsible for any postal loss / postal delay in receipt of application.

The hard copy of the applications should be sent to Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001. The envelope comprising the above documents should be super-scribed as “Application for the Post of Fixed Tenure Engagement- IBR WELDER

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

All candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Processing Fee of Rs. 200/- through Demand Draft drawn in favor of BHEL, PSWR Payable at Nagpur, or QR Code (UPI ID: BHELNAGPUR@SBI).