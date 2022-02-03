BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT for 75 Vacancies, Apply Online @bhel.com, Earn upto 37,500/

BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Welder with IBR Certification on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of 12 months at their Project Sites anywhere in India. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 17 February 2022. Candidates belonging to far-flung areas can submit applications by 19 February 2022.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 17 February 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2022
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Welder - 75 Posts
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: ITI, ( National Trade Certificate) Pass plus Qualified Boiler Welder's Certificate as per Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950.
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 35 years
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Salary
Rs. 37,500/- consolidated
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and skill tests.
How to apply for BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode through the website https://www.bhelpswr.co.in
or https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in. Duly filled-in and signed application form downloaded from our website https://www.bhelpswr.co.in or https://pswr.bhel.com https://careers.bhel.in with requisite documents including payment acknowledgment printout (if required) to be enclosed and photograph pasted are to be sent to the following address so as to reach on or before 17 February 2022 and from far-flung areas by 19 February 2022 BHEL will not be responsible for any postal loss / postal delay in receipt of application.
The hard copy of the applications should be sent to Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001. The envelope comprising the above documents should be super-scribed as “Application for the Post of Fixed Tenure Engagement- IBR WELDER
BHEL Welder Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
All candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Processing Fee of Rs. 200/- through Demand Draft drawn in favor of BHEL, PSWR Payable at Nagpur, or QR Code (UPI ID: BHELNAGPUR@SBI).
Check More Jobs Here:
Top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: Over 1.5 Vacancies in UPSC, Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Army, & Others, 10th/12th can apply
Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India: 60,000+ Vacancies Available for Teacher Posts in Various Organizations, Check Here
Top 5 Government Job of the Day - 31 January 2022: Opportunities in Railways, MPSC, NHPC Limited & Others
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022: 22000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, MT, Apprentice & Others, Apply Now!
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022: Apply Online1300+ for Civil Services, Medical, Judicial Services & Others