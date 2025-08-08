BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 Released at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Till August 11, Link Here

BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 for the recruitment exam conducted on July 30, 31 and August 01, 03, 2025. The BTSC Staff Nurse exam was conducted for 11,389 vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination must check the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and password. Candidates who find any issue in the answer key released by the conducting body can raise their objections between August 8 and August 11, 2025.

BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025: Active Link

BTSC has activated the link to check the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 on its official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The BTSC Staff Nurse Response Sheet PDF has been released for each shift, allowing candidates to match their responses and estimate their scores. Additionally, the portal has activated the objection submission link, enabling candidates to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional key. Check the table below for the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025.