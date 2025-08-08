BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 Released at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Till August 11, Link Here

BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 for the recruitment exam conducted on July 30, 31 and August 01, 03, 2025. The BTSC Staff Nurse exam was conducted for 11,389 vacancies. Candidates who have attempted the examination must check the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with their application number and password. Candidates who find any issue in the answer key released by the conducting body can raise their objections between August 8 and August 11, 2025.
BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025: Active Link
BTSC has activated the link to check the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 on its official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in. The BTSC Staff Nurse Response Sheet PDF has been released for each shift, allowing candidates to match their responses and estimate their scores. Additionally, the portal has activated the objection submission link, enabling candidates to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional key. Check the table below for the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025.
|
Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 Notice PDF
|
Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key Login Link
BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025: Overview
BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025 has been released, allowing candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Check the table below for the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Dates
|
30, 31 July & 01, 03 August 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
08 August 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
11,389 Posts
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
|
Official Website
|
btsc.bihar.gov.in
|
Eligibility
|
B.Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Nursing + State Nursing Council Registration
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Interview, Document Verification, Medical Exam
|
Objection Window
|
August 8 - August 13
How to Download the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who have attempted BTSC can download their response sheet pdf by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below.
- Visit the official BTSC website, btsc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage navigate to the “Answer Key” section.
- Look for the notification titled Advt. No. 23/2025 – Staff Nurse Answer Key.
- Click on the link and log in using your registration number and date of birth.
- Download the PDF and save it for reference.
How to Raise Objections Against BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key
Candidates who find any discrepancy in the BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key can raise their objections between August 8 and August 13, 2025. Check the steps below to raise objections for BTSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2025
- Visit the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in
- Go to the “Raise Objection” section.
- Select the question and submit your claim with valid proof (textbook reference, official source).
- Pay the objection fee (if applicable).
- Submit before the deadline.
