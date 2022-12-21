CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10 and 12 datesheets to be announced soon 

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: CBSE board examination datesheet for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be announced soon on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: The board examination date sheet of 2022-23 academic session for classes 10th and 12th is likely to be released anytime soon on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in. While the board has not yet announced the official datesheet, the annual board examinations for both secondary and senior secondary classes are likely to begin from February 15th, 2023. Meanwhile, in an earlier announcement, CBSE Board had released the practical exams dates for classes 10th and 12th to commence on January 01, 2023.

Over the years, CBSE has generally released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams about two months before the exam i.e 45-60 days prior to the beginning of the examination.

Once released, the students would be able to download the datesheet and guidelines for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examination from the official website and the academic website of CBSE i.e cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to download CBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet?

Here are the steps to download CBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 10th OR click on the link available to download Date Sheet of class 12th

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

CBSE board exams 2022-23

From the 2022-23 academic year, there would be an annual single term board exam system. The two term board exam system that was adopted by the board during the COVID-19 pandemic has been dropped.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Syllabus for 2022-23

Students must pay attention that while CBSE is covering 100 per cent syllabus for both classes 10th and 12th, the curriculum has undergone rationalisation.

For the convenience of the students we have provided the latest and updated syllabus of CBSE class 10 and 12 below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022 - 2023

CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2022-2023

To avoid any confusion and scope for doubts, we have curated the list of deleted topics and chapters from the syllabus of classes 10th and 12th. Check the list here:

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: ALL Streams and subjects

CBSE Class 10 DELETED Syllabus 2022-23: ALL Streams and subjects

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme for 2022-23

CBSE has already provided the sample question papers and marking schemes for all subjects of classes 10th and 12th.

These are available on the academic website of the board.

Check the links given below to download the CBSE classes 10 and 12 sample paper and marking scheme directly.

CBSE classes 10 and 12 sample paper and marking scheme

CBSE class 10 and 12 Important Questions for 2022-23

As CBSE is all set to hold single term annual board examination after the 2021-22 two term session, the CBSE board Class 10 question papers will have 40 percent competency-based questions and Class 12 question papers will have 30 percent competency-based questions comprising of objective type questions, case-based questions, constructing response type questions and assertion and reason questions.

We are also providing important questions and answers for CBSE Class 10 students to prepare from. These questions have been prepared by subject experts especially for the 2022-23 session according to latest sample paper, rationalised syllabus and the past year papers by the board.

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions and Answers of ALL Chapters

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23 : ALL Chapters