CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) paper in the Board Exam 2021 will comprise total 13 questions out of which the first 7 questions will be of objective type and the next 6 questions of subjective type. In order to attempt all the questions correctly, students must have a lot of practice. They should solve a number of questions that are important from the exam point of view. They should learn the right technique to answer different types of questions to fetch them maximum marks. The CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Compartment Question Paper 2020 has been provided here only for the purpose of practice of important questions given in the paper. These questions are based on the important topics/ concepts included in the CBSE Class 10 English syllabus. Therefore, students must solve the paper to give an edge to their board exam preparations.

Note - Take care of the deleted topics/chapters from the Class 10 English syllabus while solving the question paper.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Compartment Question Paper 2020:

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) The question paper comprises three sections — A, B and C.

Section A — Reading (20 Marks)

Section B — Writing and Grammar (30 Marks)

Section C — Literature (30 Marks)

(ii) There are 11 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Answers should be brief and to the point. Also the word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(iv) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in Section B and Section C. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.

(v) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION A – (Reading) 20 Marks

1. Read the following passage carefully:

1 After water, tea is the most popular beverage in the world. Its popularity has survived thousands of years and has played an important role in many cultures. It is enjoyed both hot and cold, as a refreshing drink, as part of a ceremony, or as a tonic for improving health.

2 The drink of Asia for hundreds of years, tea is believed to have been brought to Europe by the Dutch. Today, from remote Ladakh in India to Buckingham Palace in London, tea means happiness. It is rightly said that there will be no agreement on a perfect cup of tea. Though for tea drinkers, the drink is addictive, the preferred method of preparation and taste differ from person to person and region to region. From traditional black teas, to the newer, and extraordinarily healthy white teas, and recognizable flavoured teas such as Earl Grey, to exotic blends such as Rooibos Love, there is a flavour and a blend for everyone. Today many varieties of tea and tea brands are available in the market. An innovation is the tea bag that is easy, quick and less messy than traditional ways of making tea. Green tea is popular in China.

3 In Japan, the tea ceremony is a traditional way of greeting guests and is a social occasion. Unlike the tea we are familiar with, green tea is not drunk with sugar or milk. It is an olive-coloured liquid served in porcelain cups. In Morocco, green tea is served with freshly plucked mint.

4 Some scientists believe that tea prevents tooth decay because it is a rich source of fluoride.

5 Tea is also a traditional remedy for stomach upsets, flu and diarrhoea. Tea is also said to have anti-oxidants that fight cancer and also have anti-ageing properties that fight the free radicals in our bodies. Research suggests that drinking tea reduces the risk of heart disease and cancer and lowers cholesterol levels in the blood.

6 A welcome thought for tea drinkers. Tea is the new apple a day to keep the doctor away.

1.1 On the basis of your reading of the passage given above, answer the following questions by choosing the most appropriate options from the given choices:

(a) The most popular beverage in the world is

(i) cold drink.

(ii) tea. (iii) green tea.

(iv) water.

(b) Who introduced tea to Europe?

(i) Indians

(ii) Chinese

(iii) Dutch

(iv) Japanese

(c) Which kind of tea is not mentioned in the passage?

(i) Black tea

(ii) Green tea

(iii) White tea

(iv) Yellow tea

(d) The new and convenient way of making tea is

(i) using many brands of tea.

(ii) making flavoured tea.

(iii) by using tea bags.

(iv) by boiling tea leaves.

(e) Why is ‘a cup of tea a day’ compared to ‘an apple a day’?

(i) Both tea and apple are prescribed by the doctors.

(ii) All teas are as inexpensive as apples.

(iii) Both tea and apple promote health.

(iv) Tea is full of anti-oxidants and apple is very tasty.

(f) Where is the tea ceremony a traditional way of greeting guests?

(i) China

(ii) Japan

(iii) Morocco

(iv) India

(g) Complete the statement given below:

Fluorides in tea are useful for preventing _________.

(h) Earl Grey is a green tea. (True/False)

