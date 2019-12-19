CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

In CBSE Board Exam 2020, Class 10 Science question paper will have Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) in Section A. To attempt these one mark questions students must be familiar with the fundamental concepts. They should also have an idea about the important topics which can be tested in MCQs. To help students prepare for these objective type questions, Jagran Josh has prepared chapter-wise MCQs for class 10 Science subject. In this article, we are providing you the MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts. All the questions are provided with accurate answers. This set of questions will give the class 10 students a chance to test their knowledge of concepts and help them get prepared for the upcoming CBSE Exam. Check below the questions and answers for quick revision of fundamental concepts.

MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

1. Some fruits like mango, lemon, raw grapes, orange, etc., have a sour taste due to the presence of:

a. Acetic acid

b. Citric acid

c. Lactic acid

d. Oxalic acid

Answer. b. Citric acid

2. Zinc granules on treating with an acid X, form the zinc sulphate (ZnSO4) salt along with the evolution of a gas Y which burns with a pop sound when brought near to a burning candle. Identify the acid X and gas evolved Y.

a. X- Sulphuric acid and Y- Oxygen gas

b. X- Hydrochloric acid and Y- Oxygen gas

c. X- Sulphuric acid and Y- Hydrogen gas

d. X- Hydrochloric acid and Y- Hydrogen gas

Answer. c. X- Sulphuric acid and Y- Hydrogen gas

3. The figure given below represents the experiment carried out between conc. sulphuric acid and sodium chloride, which react with each other to form HCl gas.

Blue litmus paper is brought near the mouth of the delivery tube to check the presence of HCl acid but no change is observed in the color of litmus paper because:

a. The litmus paper used is dry

b. The litmus paper used is moist

c. Blue litmus paper does not change its color with an acid

d. The litmus paper is kept very close to the mouth of the delivery tube

Answer. a. The litmus paper used is dry

4. Which of the following phenomena occur, when a small amount of acid is added to water?

i. Ionisation

ii. Neutralisation

iii. Dilution

iv. Salt formation

(i) and (ii) (i) and (iii) (ii) and (iii) (ii) and (iv)

Answer. b. (i) and (iii)

5. Which of the following indicators turn red in an acidic solution?

i. Phenolphthalein

ii. Litmus

iii. Turmeric

iv. Methyl orange

Choose the correct option:

(i) and (ii) (ii) and (iii) Only (ii) (ii) and (iv)

Answer. d. (ii) and (iv)

6. Dilute acid does not produce carbon dioxide on being treated with:

a. Marble

b. Lime

c. Baking soda

d. Limestone

Answer. b. Lime

7. The sample of soil from a particular place was tested for its pH value. It came out to be 5. Which one of the following should be added to the soil to make it suitable for the plant growth?

i. Calcium chloride

ii. Calcium Hydroxide

iii. Calcium oxide

Choose the correct option:

Both (i) and (ii) Both (ii) and (iii) Only (i) Only (iii)

Answer. b. Both (ii) and (iii)

8. Identify the products of the following reaction:

a. Calcium hydrogencarbonate and chlorine gas

b. Calcium chloride and water

c. Calcium oxide, carbon dioxide and water

d. Calcium chloride, carbon dioxide and water

Answer. d. Calcium chloride, carbon dioxide and water

9. An ant’s sting can be treated with …………which will neutralise the effect of the chemical injected by the ant’s sting into our skin.

Choose the correct option from the following to be filled in the blank space:

a. Methanoic acid

b. formic acid

c. Baking soda

d. Caustic soda

Answer. c. Baking soda

10. In the following reaction, identify the salt formed

NH 4 OH (aq) + H 2 SO 4 (aq) → _____ + 2H 2 O (l)

a. NH 4 NO 3

b. (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4

c. (NH 4 ) 3 PO 4

d. (NH 4 ) 2 S

Answer. b. (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4

11. Which of the following salt will give acidic solution when dissolved in water?

a. NH 4 Cl

b. NaCl

c. Na 2 CO 3

d. CH 3 COONa

Answer. a. NH 4 Cl

12. Bleaching powder is used as a disinfectant for water to:

a. Make water tastier

b. Remove all the dirt from water

c. Make water germ-free

d. Make water clear

Answer. c. Make water germ-free

13. Which among the following represents the chemical formula for ‘Plaster of Paris’?



14. Which one of the following salts will dissolve in water to form an alkaline solution?

a. Potassium carbonate

b. Sodium chloride

c. Sodium carbonate

d. Potassium sulphate

Answer. a. Potassium carbonate

15. Copper sulphate crystals when heated strongly, lose their water of crystallization to give anhydrous copper sulphate accompanied by a change in color from:

a. Blue to green

b. Blue to white

c. Blue to sky blue

d. Blue to grey

Answer. b. Blue to white

