CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Biotechnology Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Biotechnology topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Biotechnology syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education is one of the largest educational boards in India. Schools from all around India have got affiliations with CBSE. This board is regulated by the Indian Union Government. Do you know when, why, and where was CBSE board established? Let us tell you about that. With the setup of the Calcutta University Commission/Sadler Commission (1917-19), an initiative to set up Boards of Secondary Education started. That brought UP Board into existence in 1921. UP Board at that was looking after Rajputana, Central India, and Gwalior. With time the need for a new central educational board was felt as it was difficult for UP Board to cover all these areas. Then in 1929, the Central Board of Secondary Education was set up with its headquarters at Ajmer. Read the complete history of the CBSE Board.

CBSE released its Class 10 and Class 12 2023 board results on May 12, 2023. These two examinations are said to be board examinations because all the responsibility including exam conduction, handling, and checking is done by CBSE itself.

One of the very important points about CBSE is its constant updation of the syllabus. Especially after COVID. The board is following the guidelines of the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) which emphasises effective and healthy learning instead of stuffing of topics.

Here in this article, we have picked Biotechnology for Class 11 to discuss the dropped topics from the syllabus. Biotechnology is one of the subjects for students of the Science stream field who opted for Biology. The boom in the field of Biotechnology is world known and so is the importance of the subject. For CBSE Class 11 students we have provided here the detailed information on the deleted topics from their Biotechnology syllabus. Continue reading to know more.

Read: CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24

Scope and Importance of Biotechnology

You must be aware of the recent pandemic and its effect globally. You may also have heard of vaccines that pulled us out of that situation. This development of Vaccines was done with the help of Biotechnology. It is the branch of science that help humankind with the amalgamation of Biology and Technology. With time and improvement in technology, this field is also flourishing thus, can be considered a great career option.

In the field of Biotechnology, career options are numerous which include Research Scientists, Pharmaceuticals, Laboratories, Educational Domains, Healthcare, Medicine, Agriculture, Genetic engineering, Environmental Conservation, Textile Industry and many more. In India, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) giving more emphasis on the development of this field thus it opens opportunities to people from this domain. Read about the National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2021-25.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE in the past few years have dropped topics from their subject syllabi. This is to follow the NEP 2020 which states “emphasis on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.” From CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus CBSE has deleted many topics to make the syllabus concise. Check the table below to know the deleted topics.

Chapter Deleted Topics Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends Unit-II Molecules of Life Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks Biochemical Transformations Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function - Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function Regulation of Gene Expression, DNA Repair, Genome Organization Unit IV: Cells and Organisms Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, In Vitro Fertilization, Animal and Plant Development, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

As per the released list of rationalised content, CBSE hasn’t changed anything this year. The topics and chapters remain the same.

No Change

Also read: