CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2021-22:

No. Units No. of Periods Marks I. Sets and Functions 60 23 II. Algebra 70 30 III. Coordinate Geometry 40 10 IV. Calculus 30 05 V. Mathematical Reasoning 10 02 VI. Statistics and Probability 30 10 Total 240 80 Internal Assessment 20

*No chapter/unit-wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters.

Unit-I: Sets and Functions

1. Sets

Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets,. Subsets of a set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Power set. Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement.

2. Relations & Functions

Ordered pairs. Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.

3. Trigonometric Functions

Positive and negative angles. Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs. Expressing sin (x±y) and cos (x±y) in terms of sinx, siny, cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:

Identities related to sin2x, cos2x, tan2 x, sin3x, cos3x and tan3x. General solution of trigonometric equations of the type siny = sina, cosy = cosa and tany = tana.

Unit-II: Algebra

1. Principle of Mathematical Induction

Process of the proof by induction, motivating the application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the least inductive subset of real numbers. The principle of mathematical induction and simple applications.

2. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Need for complex numbers, especially√−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers.Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers.Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system. Square root of a complex number.

3. Linear Inequalities

Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line. Graphical solution of linear inequalities in two variables. Graphical method of finding a solution of a system of linear inequalities in two variables. Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae for npr and ncr and their connections, simple applications.

5. Binomial Theorem

Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices.

Pascal’s triangle, General and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications.

6. Sequence and Series

Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Progression (A. P.). Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.), general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P., infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and G.M. Formulae for the following special

Sums.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

1. Straight Lines

Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Shifting of origin. Slope of a line and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point -slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and normal form. General equation of a line. Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines. Distance of a point from a line.

2. Conic Sections

Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerate case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle.

3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points and section formula.

Unit IV

1. Limits and Derivatives

Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning

1. Mathematical Reasoning

Mathematically acceptable statements. Connecting words/ phrases - consolidating the understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and Mathematics. Validating the statements involving the connecting words, difference among contradiction, converse and contrapositive.

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability

1. Statistics

Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data. Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.

2. Probability

Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation). Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.

Mathematics Question Paper Design Class – XI (2021-22)

Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 80

S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weight age 1 Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 44 55 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 20 25 3 Analysing : Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 16 20 Total 80 100

1. No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters

2. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.

Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections

Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

Periodic Tests ( Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted): 10 Marks

Mathematics Activities: 10 Marks

