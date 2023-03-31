CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Paper 2023: Get the direct link to download the CBSE Accountancy 2022-23 board examination question paper PDF here. Also, check the answer key and find exam paper analysis by students and subject experts.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023: Class 12th Commerce stream students under Central Board of Secondary Education appeared for the 12th class Accountancy board exam of the 2022-23 session today, on Friday, March 29, 2023, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy question paper 2023 PDF for download. The question paper PDF has been attached below for direct download. We have also provided the review and analysis of the question paper by subject experts and candidates in this article. Students can also check the answer key for the question paper here.

Class 12 CBSE Accountancy Question Paper 2023 Preview

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023 Design Pattern

Max. Marks: 80

Time Allowed: 3 hours

Questions 1 to 16 and 27 to 30, 1 mark each.

Questions 17 to 20 and 31 and 32, 3 marks each.

Questions 21, 22 and 33, 4 marks each.

Questions 23 to 26 and 34 , 6 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023 PDF

Before CBSE releases the official Accountancy question papers, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023 below:

