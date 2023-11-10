CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 - Syllabus, Study Material,  Important Questions, Exam Dates and More!

About CBSE Class 12 Exam 2024: Check here CBSE Class 12 board exam 2024 syllabus, NCERT textbooks and solutions, sample papers, important questions and answers, additional questions for practice, marking scheme and exam pattern, board exam 2024 date sheet, study plan and time table.

CBSE Board Class 12: The CBSE board exams 2024 class 12 are set to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10, 2024. It is necessary tha students start their preparations now because there are only a few months left and regularly studying will save you from last minute panic. In this article, we have listed down and elaborated upon the complete CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 board exams study materials along with syllabus, sample papers, marking scheme and exam pattern and other study material previous year question papers, topper answer sheets, important questions and answers, etc.

CBSE Class 12th 2024 Highlights

Check these highlights for the CBSE Class 12 2023-24 session here:

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class 

12

Exam

All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE)

Frequency of Exam

Once a year

Conducting Body

CBSE 

Exam Level

Intermediate

Elements of Examination

Written exam, Practical and Internal Assessment

Mode of Application

Offline / Online

Mode of Exam

Pen and Paper / Offline

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Languages

Hindi and English

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus

For the session 2023-24, CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 for All Subjects is available on cbseacademic.nic.in.

You can check the syllabus of 12th class major subjects below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 NCERT Books

NCERT books, for Class 12 students in CBSE board, hold significant importance as they are not only recommended by CBSE but also widely adopted by various state boards. These textbooks play a crucial role in laying a solid foundation in diverse subjects, authored by subject matter experts.

NCERT Book for Class 12 English

NCERT Book for Class 12 Hindi

NCERT Book for Class 12 Math

Check NCERT Class 12 Books PDF ALL Chapters (2023-24)

CBSE Class 12 NCERT Textbooks Solutions

Check the subject-wise list of NCERT Class 12 Solutions, updated for 2024 board exam below:

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Social Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English

Class 12 NCERT textbooks ALL Subjects for 2023-24

These solutions have been prepared by subject matter experts. Candidates will get the chapter-wise solution for all the subjects given above by clicking on the links above.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern

Check the updated composition of the 2024 question papers for the 10th class CBSE board exams of all subjects:

CBSE Class 12 Question Paper Pattern 2024

Competency Based Questions 

(Could be MCQs, Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions, etc.)

40%

Multiple Choice Questions

20%

Constructed-Response Questions 

(Such as Very Short Answer, Short Answer and Long Answer Type Questions)

40%

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme

Check the detailed marks distribution pattern according to topics, chapters and units below:

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Math Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 

CBSE released the sample papers for the 2024 board exams on March 31st to help students understand how the exams will be and what kinds of questions to expect. CBSE sample papers are practice tests made by CBSE itself. These are based upon following the latest syllabus and exam pattern. CBSE Class 12 sample papers 2024 are great for students to practice and prepare for their real CBSE board exam Class 12 2023-24. By using these sample papers, students can improve their preparation and perform better in the exams.

Subject-wise Sample Question Papers

Download CBSE Class 12 English Core sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 English Elective sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Mathematics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Sample Paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics sample paper 2023-24 PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science sample paper 2023-24 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips

The CBSE Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024. Board exams are a cause of lot of stress and anticipation. While these exams are undeniably crucial, providing exposure to subjects that shape the future, it's important to acknowledge that they are not the sole milestones. Despite this, comprehensive preparation across all subjects is vital for achieving excellence.

Check CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 Tips and Tricks

CBSE Class 12 Study Plan - Time Table

Use this study plan to and time table to prepare for your board exam on school days. On weekends and holidays, you can devote more time to study, revision and rest.

Morning

6:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Early morning chores and light exercise

7:00 AM - 7:30 AM

Breakfast

7:30 AM - 8 AM

Go to School

School

8 AM - 3.30 PM

Attend School

Evening

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Have lunch and take a power nap or rest

4:30 PM - 6 PM

Complete your school homework and assignments. If required, attend any extra classes 

6 PM - 6:30 PM

Snacks Break/ Entertainment 

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Study something new from a particular subject of your stream.

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Solve the NCERT textbook and practice questions from the same chapter.

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Dinner

9:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Revise the topics you studied yesterday.

10:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Bedtime

