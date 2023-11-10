CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 - Syllabus, Study Material,  Important Questions, Exam Dates and More!

About CBSE Class 12 Exam 2024: Check here CBSE Class 12 board exam 2024 syllabus, NCERT textbooks and solutions, sample papers, important questions and answers, additional questions for practice, marking scheme and exam pattern, board exam 2024 date sheet, study plan and time table.

CBSE Board Class 12: The CBSE board exams 2024 class 12 are set to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10, 2024. It is necessary tha students start their preparations now because there are only a few months left and regularly studying will save you from last minute panic. In this article, we have listed down and elaborated upon the complete CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 board exams study materials along with syllabus, sample papers, marking scheme and exam pattern and other study material previous year question papers, topper answer sheets, important questions and answers, etc.

CBSE Class 12th 2024 Highlights

Check these highlights for the CBSE Class 12 2023-24 session here:

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Exam All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Frequency of Exam Once a year Conducting Body CBSE Exam Level Intermediate Elements of Examination Written exam, Practical and Internal Assessment Mode of Application Offline / Online Mode of Exam Pen and Paper / Offline Exam Duration 3 Hours Languages Hindi and English

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus

For the session 2023-24, CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 for All Subjects is available on cbseacademic.nic.in.

You can check the syllabus of 12th class major subjects below:

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 NCERT Books

NCERT books, for Class 12 students in CBSE board, hold significant importance as they are not only recommended by CBSE but also widely adopted by various state boards. These textbooks play a crucial role in laying a solid foundation in diverse subjects, authored by subject matter experts.

Check NCERT Class 12 Books PDF ALL Chapters (2023-24)

CBSE Class 12 NCERT Textbooks Solutions

Check the subject-wise list of NCERT Class 12 Solutions, updated for 2024 board exam below:

Class 12 NCERT textbooks ALL Subjects for 2023-24

These solutions have been prepared by subject matter experts. Candidates will get the chapter-wise solution for all the subjects given above by clicking on the links above.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern

Check the updated composition of the 2024 question papers for the 10th class CBSE board exams of all subjects:

CBSE Class 12 Question Paper Pattern 2024 Competency Based Questions (Could be MCQs, Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions, etc.) 40% Multiple Choice Questions 20% Constructed-Response Questions (Such as Very Short Answer, Short Answer and Long Answer Type Questions) 40%

CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme

Check the detailed marks distribution pattern according to topics, chapters and units below:

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers

CBSE released the sample papers for the 2024 board exams on March 31st to help students understand how the exams will be and what kinds of questions to expect. CBSE sample papers are practice tests made by CBSE itself. These are based upon following the latest syllabus and exam pattern. CBSE Class 12 sample papers 2024 are great for students to practice and prepare for their real CBSE board exam Class 12 2023-24. By using these sample papers, students can improve their preparation and perform better in the exams.

CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips

The CBSE Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024. Board exams are a cause of lot of stress and anticipation. While these exams are undeniably crucial, providing exposure to subjects that shape the future, it's important to acknowledge that they are not the sole milestones. Despite this, comprehensive preparation across all subjects is vital for achieving excellence.

Check CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 Tips and Tricks

CBSE Class 12 Study Plan - Time Table

Use this study plan to and time table to prepare for your board exam on school days. On weekends and holidays, you can devote more time to study, revision and rest.