CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 - Syllabus, Study Material,  Important Questions, Exam Dates and More!

CBSE Board Class 12: The CBSE board exams 2024 class 12 are set to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10, 2024. It is necessary tha students start their preparations now because there are only a few months left and regularly studying will save you from last minute panic. In this article, we have listed down and elaborated upon the complete CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 board exams study materials along with syllabus, sample papers, marking scheme and exam pattern and other study material previous year question papers, topper answer sheets, important questions and answers, etc.
CBSE Class 12th 2024 Highlights
Check these highlights for the CBSE Class 12 2023-24 session here:
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam
|
All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE)
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a year
|
Conducting Body
|
CBSE
|
Exam Level
|
Intermediate
|
Elements of Examination
|
Written exam, Practical and Internal Assessment
|
Mode of Application
|
Offline / Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Pen and Paper / Offline
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Languages
|
Hindi and English
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus
For the session 2023-24, CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 for All Subjects is available on cbseacademic.nic.in.
You can check the syllabus of 12th class major subjects below:
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 English Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 NCERT Books
NCERT books, for Class 12 students in CBSE board, hold significant importance as they are not only recommended by CBSE but also widely adopted by various state boards. These textbooks play a crucial role in laying a solid foundation in diverse subjects, authored by subject matter experts.
Check NCERT Class 12 Books PDF ALL Chapters (2023-24)
CBSE Class 12 NCERT Textbooks Solutions
Check the subject-wise list of NCERT Class 12 Solutions, updated for 2024 board exam below:
Class 12 NCERT textbooks ALL Subjects for 2023-24
These solutions have been prepared by subject matter experts. Candidates will get the chapter-wise solution for all the subjects given above by clicking on the links above.
CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern
Check the updated composition of the 2024 question papers for the 10th class CBSE board exams of all subjects:
|
CBSE Class 12 Question Paper Pattern 2024
|
Competency Based Questions
(Could be MCQs, Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions, etc.)
|
40%
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
20%
|
Constructed-Response Questions
(Such as Very Short Answer, Short Answer and Long Answer Type Questions)
|
40%
CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme
Check the detailed marks distribution pattern according to topics, chapters and units below:
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers
CBSE released the sample papers for the 2024 board exams on March 31st to help students understand how the exams will be and what kinds of questions to expect. CBSE sample papers are practice tests made by CBSE itself. These are based upon following the latest syllabus and exam pattern. CBSE Class 12 sample papers 2024 are great for students to practice and prepare for their real CBSE board exam Class 12 2023-24. By using these sample papers, students can improve their preparation and perform better in the exams.
CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips
The CBSE Class 12 board exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024. Board exams are a cause of lot of stress and anticipation. While these exams are undeniably crucial, providing exposure to subjects that shape the future, it's important to acknowledge that they are not the sole milestones. Despite this, comprehensive preparation across all subjects is vital for achieving excellence.
Check CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2024 Tips and Tricks
CBSE Class 12 Study Plan - Time Table
Use this study plan to and time table to prepare for your board exam on school days. On weekends and holidays, you can devote more time to study, revision and rest.
|
Morning
|
6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Early morning chores and light exercise
|
7:00 AM - 7:30 AM
Breakfast
|
7:30 AM - 8 AM
Go to School
|
School
|
8 AM - 3.30 PM
Attend School
|
Evening
|
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Have lunch and take a power nap or rest
|
4:30 PM - 6 PM
Complete your school homework and assignments. If required, attend any extra classes
|
6 PM - 6:30 PM
Snacks Break/ Entertainment
|
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Study something new from a particular subject of your stream.
|
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Solve the NCERT textbook and practice questions from the same chapter.
|
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Dinner
|
9:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Revise the topics you studied yesterday.
|
10:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Bedtime