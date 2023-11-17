CBSE Board Exam 2024: How To Make a Self-Study Time Table?

Tips to Make a Self-Study Time Table : How To Make a Self-Study Time Table for CBSE Board Exam 2024 if you want to pass with flying colours? Check here the stepwise process to create your own study plan with a sample self-study time table here.

How To Make a Self-Study Time Table for CBSE Board Exam 2024: Self-study is the key to preparing for any examination. While CBSE Board Exams 2024 for class 10 and 12 are something feared by a number of students, it is important for students to understand that it is not an impossible task to score well. With proper preparation and planning, your journey towards success in the board examinations will be smooth like butter. In this article, we have explained how you can incorporate self-study in your daily schedule while attending school regularly. For the weekends and holidays as well, we have listed down a separate strategy so that you can utilize your time better. Instead of providing a strict time schedule to follow, we have provided the best tips to help you create your own time table.

Why is Self-study Important for CBSE Board Exam 2023-24?

Self-study holds utmost importance for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams. After classroom learning, self-study enables students to reinforce the same concepts for gaining a comprehensive understanding of each topic. Also, self-study enables the CBSE Board exam candidates to pace their learning according to their individual needs, focusing on weaker areas and revisiting challenging topics, questions or subjects.

Steps to Create Self-Study Time Table for CBSE Board Exams 2024

Related: CBSE Topper Study Time Table 2024: How Do Topper Study with Planning and Strategy

1. List of Subjects

First of all, jot down all the subjects in which you would be taking your practical or theory exams.

For CBSE Class 10 students, English, Hindi, Science, Social Science and Maths is one of the most common subject combinations.

However, for Class 12 students, the subject combinations vary based on their choice of Arts, Commerce or Science stream.

2. Syllabus or List of Topics

Next, just like you noted down all the subjects that you would be appearing for the exams in, make a list of all the chapters or topics that you have to cover for each subject. While making this list, also make a note of the chapter’s weightage in the examination and how time-consuming it could be.

3. Allocate Number of Days: Prioritise Time and Effort

All subjects are equally important but some subjects need more time and effort than others because we all have our own individual affinities and cognitive capabilities. So, based on how lengthy a chapter is, how much time you would require to cover it, you should allocate the number of days to cover each chapter from each subject.

4. Make Your Daily To-Do List

Depending upon the number of days required to cover each chapter for each subject, create a to-do list.

Do not make the mistake of sticking to only a few subjects because you love them or leaving out a subject for the last because you dislike it!

5. Plan Revision

Learning would be way less efficient if you do not revise it at regular intervals. To ensure that you remember crucial definitions, formulas, etc for the long run, you must revise the concepts from time to time.

6. Test Yourself

To know if your plan is working well or not you have to test yourself as well. Take mock tests, practise questions from previous year question papers, solve the textbook problems. This is also a fun way to revise the chapters!

Self-Study Time-Table

For example, let us see how you can plan your study for 10 days:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Plan 2024

Day 1 (School-Day) Science Chapter 1 Maths Chapter 1 Day 2 (School-Day) Science Chapter 1 Maths Chapter 1 Day 3 (School-Day) Science Chapter 2 Maths Chapter 1 Day 4 (School-Day) Science Chapter 2 Maths Chapter 2 Day 5 (School-Day) Science Chapter 2 Maths Chapter 2 Day 6 (Weekend) Revise Science Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 Revise Maths Chapter 1 and Complete Maths Chapter 2 SST Chapter 1 Day 7 (Weekend) Science Chapter 3 Maths Chapter 3 SST Chapter 1 Day 8 (School-Day) Science Chapter 3 Maths Chapter 3 Day 9 (School-Day) Science Chapter 4 Maths Chapter 3 Day 10 (School-Day) Science Chapter 4 Maths Chapter 3

Based on each individual, students can similarly allocate a certain number of days to each chapter.

You can spend more time revising and studying on holidays and weekends.

5 Tips to Make CBSE Board Exam Self-Study Time Table

Set realistic goals. Prioritise each subject equally. Take care of your individual requirement for any particular topic or chapter. Take regular breaks. Have a healthy sleep schedule.

Daily Self-Study Time Table Sample 1

This sample schedule can be used on the weekdays when you also have to attend school:

6 am - 7 am Morning walk / meditation/ yoga etc. 7 am - 3 pm School 3 pm - 4.30 pm Lunch and Rest 4.30 pm - 6 pm School Homework and Assignments Revision of the topics taught in school 6 pm - 7 pm Snack break/ Hobbies/ Rest 7 pm - 7.30 pm Revision of what you studied yesterday 7.30 pm - 8.30 pm Subject 1 8.30 pm - 9.30 pm Subject 2 9.30 Dinner and Bed Time

Daily Self-Study Time Table Sample 2

This sample schedule can be used on the weekends or holidays:

Morning 1 hour Revision Break 1 hour With fresh mind, practise Creative writing and Grammar from English, Hindi or other language papers Break 2 hours Pick up any subject that you find difficult or takes more effort Lunch Break and Short Nap Afternoon 1.5 hours To ensure proper use of time, practise Maths, Statistics or solve Science questions during the in the afternoon session. Break Evening 1 hour Spend time studying SST or other theoretical topics/ subjects while taking down notes.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Exam Dates

CBSE board exams class 10 are scheduled to begin from February 15, 2024.

Check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 for more details and latest updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 10 Important Study Materials

From the table given below, you can access all the important resources for CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023-24:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Exam Dates

CBSE board exams class 12 are scheduled to begin from February 15, 2024.

Check CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 for more details and latest updates.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Important Study Materials

From the table given below, you can access all the important resources for CBSE Class 12 board exam preparation of Humanities, Commerce and Science Stream: