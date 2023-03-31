CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Analysis 2023: Check what the candidates had to say about the CBSE 12th 2023 Accountancy question paper and the review by subject experts. The direct download link to the complete question paper is also available here.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Paper Analysis 2023: Commerce stream senior secondary students in the 12th class under the Central Board of Secondary Education appeared for the Accountancy examination for the 2022-23 session on Friday, March 31, 2023. CBSE board had scheduled the CBSE Class 12th Accountancy board exam 2022-23 from 10.30 am wherein the paper was for 80 marks and candidates were given 3 hours to attempt the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 12 Subject Accountancy Date March 31, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderate



CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Review 2023

The paper had a total of 34 questions which were divided into 2 sections, A and B. While Part A was compulsory, Part B had two sub-section to choose from. As per the candidates who wrote the examination today, CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam was easy today, for most of the parts. Some questions in section B were a little tricky and lengthy as well. However, overall the paper was balanced. According to the subject experts, the paper was well-balanced with something in it for students of all capabilities. There were easy and straightforward questions, some questions that required direct application of theories and a few that required deep analysis, interpretation and correlation between theories. Thus, both students and subject experts agreed on the uniform and fair question paper by the board.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Accountancy Exam

Questions 1 to 16 and 27 to 30, 1 mark each.

Questions 17 to 20 and 31 and 32, 3 marks each.

Questions 21, 22 and 33, 4 marks each.

Questions 23 to 26 and 34 , 6 marks each.

Internal choice was provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Answer Key 2023

CBSE Class 12 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Results