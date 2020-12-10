CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2020-21: Revised

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2021 (revised). Link to access download PDF of revised CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2021 is given at the end of this article. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2021 (Revised):

Time allowed: 3 Hours, Max. Marks: 30

Evaluation Scheme Marks One Major Experiment 5, 6 5 One Minor Experiment 2, 3 4 Slide Preparation 1, 4 5 Spotting 7 Practical Record + Viva Voce Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given 4 Investigatory Project and its Project and its Record + Viva Voce 5 Total 30

A. List of Experiments

1. Prepare a temporary mount to observe pollen germination.

2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.

4. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.

5. Study the effect of different temperatures or three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.

6. Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya, etc.

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

1. Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds).

2. Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice).

3. Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides.

4. T.S. of blastula through permanent slides (Mammalian).

5. Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colour blindness.

6. Common disease causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus

causing ringworm through permanent slides, models or virtual images. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.

7. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

8. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

