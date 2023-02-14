CBSE Class 12 English Exam Preparation Tips: 4 Tips to Improve Scores in CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2023 (English Core and Elective)

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Preparation Tips: CBSE Class 12 English Board exam 2023 is fast approaching. Both CBSE Class 12 English papers i.e., English Core and English Elective will be conducted on February 24, 2023. In this article, we are going to provide students with the TOP 4 Tips to improve scores in CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2023.
CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2023
First, let us check what to expect for CBSE Class 12 English Board Exams 2023.
The course structure and question paper design of CBSE Class 12 English Core Board Exam 2023 is:
|
CBSE Class 12 English Core course structure
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Section A READING
|
20
|
Section B CREATIVE WRITING
|
20
|
Section C LITERATURE
|
40
CBSE Class 12 English Core Question Paper Design
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting,appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s.
|
20
|
Creative Writing Skills
|
Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.
|
20
|
Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Texts
|
Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency.
|
40
|
TOTAL
|
80
The course structure and question paper design of CBSE Class 12 English Elective Board Exam 2023 is:
|
CBSE Class 12 English Elective course structure
|
Section
|
Marks
|
READING
|
20
|
GRAMMAR
|
08
|
WRITING
|
20
|
LITERATURE
|
22
|
FICTION
|
10
CBSE Class 12 English Elective Question Paper Design
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s
|
20
|
Applied Grammar
|
Applying appropriate language conventions comprehension using structures interactively, application, accuracy
|
08
|
Creative Writing
|
Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluating, creativity with Fluency.
|
20
|
Literature
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency
|
22
|
Fiction
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the text, inferring, analyzing,evaluating and creating, giving opinions, justifying with fluency
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
80
4 Tips to Improve Scores in CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2023
If you are also wondering "How Can I Improve My English Writing Skill in Class 12 English Board exam?" then check these tips below:
TIP 1: Read (carefully) the reading section
Read the given passage carefully. Read each word attentively. If you read through the passage in a rush, either you will end up giving wrong answers to the questions or waste your time reading the passage again. Therefore, in order to save time and score more marks, read carefully the passages given in CBSE Class 12 English board exams.
TIP 2: Know the grammar
Grammar is not something that you can cram overnight. It applies to not just the English language but all other languages. Therefore, in order to not make silly mistakes or grammatical blunders in the exam, you must go back to the fundamentals of grammar.
How to improve your grammar?
- Read more content in the English language, such as English newspapers or magazines on a daily basis.
- Check the fundamentals from prescribed English textbooks or workbooks by your teachers or school.
- Practise solving the specimen questions from CBSE Class 12 English sample papers, past year question papers and additional practice questions by the CBSE Board.
TIP 3: For the writing section
Writing practise is necessary not just for accuracy but also to get into the habit of fast writing speed and neat handwriting
Similar to grammar, writing also needs dedicated practice. Especially when it comes to CBSE Class 12 English Board exams 2023, students should specifically focus on the writing formats used for Letter writing, Notice Writing, Invitation, Article and Report Writing, etc.
Dedicate about one hour, at least, every day to practise writing for CBSE Class 12 English Board exam 2023.
TIP 4: Get familiar with the Literature
CBSE Class 12 English curriculum has multiple kinds of Prose and Poetry from different parts of the world, in different genres to enhance the knowledge of the students. You must be completely thorough with the contents of each chapter.
How to score well in the Literature section of CBSE Class 12 English?
To do well in CBSE Class 12 Literature and Fiction section,
- Read each chapter multiple times to be clear about the contents under each prose or poetry
- Create notes based on your own analysis and interpretation of the literary piece.
- Create short notes and prepare character sketches for the major characters in the chapters.
- Solve the resource material provided by the CBSE Boards for exam preparation such as sample question paper of English, Previous year Papers, etc.
