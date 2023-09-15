Poets and Pancakes Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 6 Flamingo (Prose), Download PDF

Poets and Pancakes Class 12 Notes: This article hands out complete and detailed revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Flamingo (Prose) Chapter 6, Poets and Pancakes. Also, find attached a PDF download link below to save these notes for future reference. Subject-matter experts at Jagran Josh have created these revision notes for students of Class 12. The entire notes have been created as per the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2024.

About the Author:

Asokamitran was a Tamil writer who worked at Gemini Studios. The duty of Asokamitran’s job in Gemini Studios was to cut out newspaper clippings on a wide variety of subjects and store them in files. Many of these had to be written out by hand. Although he performed an insignificant function he was the most well-informed of all the members of the Gemini family.

About the Story/ Synopsis of the Story

The story is based on the backdrop of a famous film-producing house in India. Gemini Studios was set up in 1940 in Chennai. It was one of the most influential film-producing organizations in India in the early days of Indian film-making. Famous film personality, S.S.Vasan was the founder of Gemini Studios. The story talks about the influence of movies on Indian life and various other aspects. Indians have always been very keen and enthusiastic about Hindi cinema. This chapter is a story of that influence and the kind of impact it made in the life of Indians.

Theme of Poets and Pancakes

The chapter teaches us about the lesson of cooperation required in a professional environment despite the animosity present between different individuals at the workplace. The lesson is a depiction of two different worlds, the one that we live in and the one that we watch on television or in films. It shows that what people see on screen is just for the sake of the camera and the actors acting or people involved in the film are different in reality with different lives of their own. Since Gemini Studios has been used to explain this distinction, the majority of the chapter tells us about the off-air activities that happen at the studio and the relationship that exists between different people working as a team to produce a single film.

Character Sketches:

Asokamitran- The writer of the chapter, Asokamitran as already introduced above, is a man of Tamil literature. He is a shy, introverted person who likes to focus on his work. He is very dedicated to what he does and is a very passionate writer. He looks for perfection in his work and wants to give his best since he keeps revising scripts until he is fine with what he has written. He speaks very less but with utmost attention, to his words and knows what has to be spoken at what time. He is very observant since his observations of people and incidents form the basis of his writings. He understands human emotions and builds deep connections with people.

Kothamangalam Subbu- He was a reputed and respected man at Gemini Studios since he was a Brahmin and had connections with powerful and influential people. He was very calm and composed by nature since his flop films never made him unhappy. He possessed a jolly personality and was always enthusiastic and cheerful about things. He was a talented person who knew his work and he could deliver 14 ways to perform a scene. Though he was an actor, he loved literature and had done great work in the domain. He had never played a lead role in his film career. Above all, he was a gentleman with a humble, polite, and lovable nature.

Office Boy- The office boy worked as a makeup artist at the Gemini Studios but had higher aspirations of becoming a director. He was jealous of Subbu since he was closer to the boss. His lack of interest in work made him criticize other people at his workplace and thus he developed a negative image in everybody’s eyes. The Office Boy was a depiction of people who could not make their dreams come true or were late in acknowledging them and thus ended up spending their lives in hardship and unhappiness.

Stephen Spender- He is also a poet at Gemini Studios who likes to stay a bit detached from the rest of the group. But, he is very committed to his work and is constantly involved in thinking and introspecting. He has a keen interest in atrocities and complexities of human relationships and struggles.

Lawyer- He is a sly, cunning individual who looks for issues that could bring him money and fame. He is in constant search of opportunities that might bring him some kind of advantage. Since he is more fond of money than values, he is always ready to portray terrible acts in exchange for finances. He has come across as a person who is rude, arrogant, and unsympathetic. However, he has some legal expertise that he is unwilling to use and take a leap in his career.

Summary (Important Points)

The chapter is an excerpt from Asokmitran’s book “My Years with Boss”.

It is a detailed explanation of activities at Gemini Studios and what it takes to make it the “Gemini Studios”.

