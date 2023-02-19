CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023 Tomorrow: Check Important Material and Last Minute Preparation Tips

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023: Class 12 CBSE Board Exams 2023 commenced on February 15, 2023. Hindi Core and Hindi Elective examinations are the first major papers for the CBSE Class 12 2023 candidates. To ensure best performance in the exam, make sure to check these last minute revision tips and guidelines.

CBSE Hindi Exam 2023: 2023 Board examinations of CBSE Class 12th students under CBSE Board commenced on February 15, 2023. Although the papers started last week, the Hindi Core and Hindi Elective exam tomorrow is the first major subject exam. The Hindi exam is scheduled to be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023. In this article, we are providing students with the important resources, tips and guidelines for the upcoming CBSE Hindi Board Exam 2023 in 2 days now.

Important Guidelines for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023

Reach the exam centre on time. Read all the questions and the related instructions carefully. Focus on all the internal choice instructions tpo avoid answering lee or more number of questions than what is required. Answer only the required number of questions. Avoid over-writing or scribbling.

CBSE Hindi Exam 2023 Class 12 Last Minute Tips

In the extra 15 minutes provided to go through the question paper, read all questions and think about your strategy to answer the questions. Leave margin on the right-hand and left-hand edges of the sheets. Do not overwrite, scribble or dirty your answer booklet. Make sure to write all the section number, question number and sub parts are labelled correctly. Carry all required stationery with yourself, from pens, pencils, ruler, sharpener, etc, to the kind of calculator permitted for the examination.

Important Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023

Check the CBSE Class 12 Hindi syllabus to make sure that you have prepared each topic. Also, ensure that you are well versed with the topics which carry more weightage.

Solve Class 12 CBSE Hindi Sample Papers 2023?

The Class 12 CBSE Hindi Core and Hindi Elective Papers 2023 will show you the structure of the actual CBSE Hindi Class 12 Core and Elective Question Paper 2023.

Therefore all CBSE Class 12th Hindi board exam 2023 candidates must solve the specimen paper to be completely prepared for the exam tomorrow.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers

Before you go and attempt the Hindi examination on Monday, it is very important that you solve the Previous Year Question Papers.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Practise Paper 2023

These Additional Practice Questions in the last moments will help you score the best marks.

Bonus:

