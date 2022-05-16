CBSE Class 12 Physics: Last Minute Revision Resources| CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam would be conducted on May 20, 2022. Check the following last-minute revision resources for scoring good marks.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 exam would be conducted on May 20, 2022. The students of the CBSE Class 12 Science stream have already attempted their Chemistry exam and would now be attending the Physics exam. Check the article below for some important resources that can be helpful for attaining good marks in CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Physics: Important Resources For Final Revision

To attain good marks it is essential that you stick to the syllabus strictly. Check the syllabus through the article linked below and follow it word by word:

Also, the students can check the CBSE 12th Syllabus deleted portions that must be kept in mind for a better understanding of the syllabus below.

CBSE Physics Deleted Portions for Class 12 Syllabus

The next most important part to be studied in Physics is the formulae to be revised for each topic. In case the students forget the formulae, they face issues in solving numerical problems asked in the exam question paper. Numericals form an important part of the Physics paper and are essential to be solved. These also give you easy marks. Check out these formulae for final revision linked in the article below.

Solving sample papers is essential before going for any exam. The students of class 12th must not take any risk by avoiding the question paper solving as this is a new system adopted by the CBSE Board- separating the Term 1 and 2 syllabi and will be a one-time strategy.

To make students better understand, CBSE released its sample papers to be solved by the students of class 12th. The sample papers give you an idea about the question paper, the types of questions to be asked and how many words to use to answer each question based on the marks it carries. Check the sample paper below and solve it before going for the exam to get more marks.

Students must also solve various additional questions apart from the sample papers released by CBSE Board. Jagran Josh experts have tailored various questions which can be checked in the links below. Solving these questions would be of great help to the students of Class 12th CBSE Board. Also solving NCERT Exemplars would help the students.

Check all the links in the table below: