CBSE Topper Answer Sheet: Model Answer Paper Download PDF

CBSE Topper Answer Sheets: Answer Sheets of CBSE toppers have been recently released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on the official website. CBSE Model Answer Papers, also commonly known as CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets, are published each year by CBSE Board to help students in their exam preparation. In this article, students can download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets for classes 10, 12 in PDF format.
What are CBSE Topper Answer Sheets?
CBSE Topper Answer Sheets or model answer sheets are nothing but the actual answer sheets of the toppers in various subjects of the board examination. So the Topper answer sheets are basically just handwritten answers of each subject by subject toppers of the past year CBSE classes 10, 12 board exams.
Why are CBSE Topper Answer sheets important?
By going through the CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects, students can easily see how the students who scored the best attempted the examinations.
The students can analyse how various questions have been answered and note down the ways in which the students had presented their answers. Students can try to replicate the same form of answers for various questions in order to score full marks.
Where to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?
CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects of classes 10, 12 are provided on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the official website of CBSE.
How to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?
The step by step process to download the CBSE topper answer sheet for classes 10th and 12th from CBSE’s website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the Pariksha Sangam tab on the home page and press Continue.
Step 3: Select the "Exam Reference Material" tab.
Step 4: Click on the "Model answers” tab.
Step 5: Select the academic year.
Step 6: Select class 10 or class 12.
Step 7: Download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets PDF.
Download CBSE Topper Answer sheets
Alternatively, download CBSE Class 10, 12 Topper Answer Sheets in PDFs from below:
Download CBSE Class 10 Topper Answer sheets
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
DOWNLOAD
|
English Language & Literature
|
Hindi A
|
Hindi B
|
Mathematics Basic
|
Mathematics Standard
|
Science
|
Social Science
Download CBSE Class 12 Topper Answer sheets
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
DOWNLOAD
|
Accountancy
|
Biology
|
Business Studies
|
Chemistry
|
Economics
|
English Elective
|
English Core
|
Geography
|
Hindi Core
|
Hindi Elective
|
History
|
Mathematics
|
Physics
|
Political Science
|
Psychology
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Important Dates
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|
CBSE Date sheet release date
|
December 29, 2023
|
CBSE Admit Card release date
|
Soon
|
Soon
|
CBSE Exam Start Date
|
February 15, 2023
|
February 15, 2023
|
CBSE Exam End Date
|
March 21, 2023
|
April 5, 2023