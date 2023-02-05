JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet: Model Answer Paper Download PDF

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet 2023: Get the latest CBSE topper answer sheet for classes 10 and 12 here. Download the CBSE topper answer sheets PDFs to score well in CBSE Board exam 2023..

Download CBSE Topper Answer Sheet here

CBSE Topper Answer Sheets: Answer Sheets of CBSE toppers have been recently released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on the official website. CBSE Model Answer Papers, also commonly known as CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets, are published each year by CBSE Board to help students in their exam preparation. In this article, students can download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets for classes 10, 12 in PDF format.

What are CBSE Topper Answer Sheets?

CBSE Topper Answer Sheets or model answer sheets are nothing but the actual answer sheets of the toppers in various subjects of the board examination. So the Topper answer sheets are basically just handwritten answers of each subject by subject toppers of the past year CBSE classes 10, 12 board exams. 

Why are CBSE Topper Answer sheets important?

By going through the CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects, students can easily see how the students who scored the best attempted the examinations. 

The students can analyse how various questions have been answered and note down the ways in which the students had presented their answers. Students can try to replicate the same form of answers for various questions in order to score full marks.

Where to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?

CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects of classes 10, 12 are provided on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the official website of CBSE. 

How to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?

The step by step process to download the CBSE topper answer sheet for classes 10th and 12th from CBSE’s website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the Pariksha Sangam tab on the home page and press Continue.

Step 3: Select the "Exam Reference Material" tab.

Step 4: Click on the "Model answers” tab.

Step 5: Select the academic year.

Step 6: Select class 10 or class 12.

Step 7: Download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets PDF.

Download CBSE Topper Answer sheets

Alternatively, download CBSE Class 10, 12 Topper Answer Sheets in PDFs from below:

Download CBSE Class 10 Topper Answer sheets

SUBJECT NAME

DOWNLOAD

English Language & Literature

Download

Hindi A

Download

Hindi B

Download

Mathematics Basic

Download

Mathematics Standard

Download

Science

Download

Social Science

Download

Download CBSE Class 12 Topper Answer sheets

SUBJECT NAME

DOWNLOAD

Accountancy

Download

Biology

Download

Business Studies

Download

Chemistry

Download

Economics

Download

English Elective

Download

English Core

Download

Geography

Download

Hindi Core

Download

Hindi Elective

Download

History

Download

Mathematics

Download

Physics

Download

Political Science

Download

Psychology

Download

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Important Dates

 

Class 10

Class 12

CBSE Date sheet release date

December 29, 2023

CBSE Admit Card release date

Soon

Soon

CBSE Exam Start Date

February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023

CBSE Exam End Date

March 21, 2023

April 5, 2023

Important Links for CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Preparation 2023:

FAQ

How do CBSE toppers score full marks in board exam?

You can check the way CBSE Toppers write their answers and present each facts. Check CBSE toppers answer sheet in this article.

Does CBSE release topper answer sheet?

Yes CBSE releases topper answer sheet for class 10, 12 board exam students. Get CBSE class 10, 12 toppers answer sheet for 2023 board exam preparation here.

