CBSE Topper Answer Sheet: Model Answer Paper Download PDF

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet 2023: Get the latest CBSE topper answer sheet for classes 10 and 12 here. Download the CBSE topper answer sheets PDFs to score well in CBSE Board exam 2023..

CBSE Topper Answer Sheets: Answer Sheets of CBSE toppers have been recently released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on the official website. CBSE Model Answer Papers, also commonly known as CBSE Toppers’ Answer Sheets, are published each year by CBSE Board to help students in their exam preparation. In this article, students can download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets for classes 10, 12 in PDF format.

What are CBSE Topper Answer Sheets?

CBSE Topper Answer Sheets or model answer sheets are nothing but the actual answer sheets of the toppers in various subjects of the board examination. So the Topper answer sheets are basically just handwritten answers of each subject by subject toppers of the past year CBSE classes 10, 12 board exams.

Why are CBSE Topper Answer sheets important?

By going through the CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects, students can easily see how the students who scored the best attempted the examinations.

The students can analyse how various questions have been answered and note down the ways in which the students had presented their answers. Students can try to replicate the same form of answers for various questions in order to score full marks.

Where to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?

CBSE Topper Answer sheets for various subjects of classes 10, 12 are provided on the Pariksha Sangam portal of the official website of CBSE.

How to download CBSE Topper Answer sheets?

The step by step process to download the CBSE topper answer sheet for classes 10th and 12th from CBSE’s website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the Pariksha Sangam tab on the home page and press Continue.

Step 3: Select the "Exam Reference Material" tab.

Step 4: Click on the "Model answers” tab.

Step 5: Select the academic year.

Step 6: Select class 10 or class 12.

Step 7: Download subject wise CBSE Topper Answer Sheets PDF.

Download CBSE Topper Answer sheets

Alternatively, download CBSE Class 10, 12 Topper Answer Sheets in PDFs from below:

Download CBSE Class 10 Topper Answer sheets

SUBJECT NAME DOWNLOAD English Language & Literature Download Hindi A Download Hindi B Download Mathematics Basic Download Mathematics Standard Download Science Download Social Science Download

Download CBSE Class 12 Topper Answer sheets

SUBJECT NAME DOWNLOAD Accountancy Download Biology Download Business Studies Download Chemistry Download Economics Download English Elective Download English Core Download Geography Download Hindi Core Download Hindi Elective Download History Download Mathematics Download Physics Download Political Science Download Psychology Download

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Important Dates



Class 10 Class 12 CBSE Date sheet release date December 29, 2023 CBSE Admit Card release date Soon Soon CBSE Exam Start Date February 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 CBSE Exam End Date March 21, 2023 April 5, 2023

Important Links for CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Preparation 2023: