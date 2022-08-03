CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Previous Years CBSE 10th, 12th Question Papers & Difficulty Level; Download Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2022: The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams 2022 will begin on August 23, 2022. Thus, only a few days are left for students to fine tune their preparations so that they avail this opportunity for passing the exam in the best possible way. With the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022, they don’t only have the chance to pass the subjects they failed in the April/May CBSE Board Exams 2022 but also have a chance to improve their overall marks.

Who can appear in the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will organise the compartment exams for those students of class 10 and class 12 who could not clear their exams in one or two subjects. Those having failed in more than two subjects can not sit for the compartment exams as they are considered failed in the CBSE Board Exams 2022. Such students will have to be readmitted in the same class.

Students who have been put in the compartment category will be provided three chances to clear the exam. Those who do not clear the compartment examination even after three attempts would be considered failed.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Syllabus

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 will be conducted as per the CBSE Syllabus followed for CBSE Term 2 Exams. Therefore, students need not to prepare the Term 1 Syllabus. The question papers in the CBSE compartment exam will be set in the same format as of the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. Students can check below the links to get the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Syllabus:

Previous Years’ CBSE Compartment Exam Question Papers

CBSE students of class 10 and class 12 who are preparing for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 must refer to the previous years' question papers to get an idea about the type and level of questions. Solving the previous years’ papers will help them attain the required writing practice and assess their preparedness for the exam to come. Check below the links to download questions papers in PDF:

CBSSE Class 10 Previous Years’ Compartment Question Papers

CBSSE Class 12 Previous Years’ Compartment Question Papers

What would be the Difficulty level of the CBSE Compartment Exam?

CBSE compartment exam is a version of the CBSE Board Examinations held in March-April (April-May in 2021-22). The question papers will be in the same format with almost the same difficulty level. But the advantage students would have in the CBSE Compartment Exams is that they have got a second chance to prepare for the exam. Thus, they would already be familiar with exam pattern, important topics, concepts and questions. The only thing they need is to overcome their weakness and make their strengths even stronger.