CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams Date Sheet 2022 Out - Check Detailed Schedule & Important Resources Here!

CBSE Date Sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 has been released on cbse.nic.in. The detailed schedule is available here. Also, check important resources for exam preparation.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the detailed time table for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams 2022. Students can check and download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Date Sheet or CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Time Table in PDF here. The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for both classes 10th and 12th will start on August 23. In CBSE Class 12, the exams for all subjects will be conducted on the same day while for class 10, CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 will end on August 29.

Check below the direct links to download the CBSE Compartment 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2022:

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2022

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2022

CBSE has already mentioned in its earlier notification that the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 will only be conducted based on the Term 2 Syllabus. The examination will be conducted in subjective pattern as was done in the CBSE Board Exam 2022 conducted in April-May. Thus, candidates would be required to write the descriptive type long and short answers. For this, they must have good writing practice to complete the paper accurately and on time.

We have provided below the links to check important long and short answer questions for all subjects of class 10. These questions are suggested by the exam experts and are therefore very effective in scoring good marks in CBSE Exams.

Besides these resources, students are advised to follow the right preparation plan as it will be their second attempt to pass the subjects in which they failed in the CBSE Board Exam 2022. Students must analyse their weak areas and work on them to perform well in their CBSE compartment exam. To know the preparation tips suggested by the exam experts and the syllabus to be followed for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022, check the following links:

